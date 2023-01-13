Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; Happy New Year from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk. Well, Winter break is over and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps. So, without further ado, here's the latest on high school basketball.
BORON - the Bobcats Varsity teams hit the court against Frazier Mountain on Jan. 10th then the Varsity girls and boys took on Vasquez on Jan. 11th before the Varsity girls and JV/Varsity boys took on Bishop Union on Jan. 13th and Calif. City on Jan. 17th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens Varsity boys took on Antelope Valley on Jan. 5th and lost by a final score of 82-58; the Varsity boys hit the court against Little Rock on Jan. 6th and lost by a final score of 90-31 (27-6, 29-9, 25-8 and 9-8) then both teams headed to Bishop Union on Jan. 10th before taking on Kern Valley on Jan. 13th and Boron on Jan. 17th; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions Varsity girls and JV/Varsity boys hosted Mammoth on Jan. 10th; the teams then took on Rosamond on Jan. 13th and Frazier Mountain on Jan. 17th, the JV and Varsity boys take on Kern Valley on Jan. 19th then the JV and Varsity teams take on Boron on Jan. 20th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs hosted Immanuel Christian on Jan. 10th, the teams then took on Trona on Jan. 12th, the Varsity boys took on Big Pine on Jan. 13th and Orosi on Jan. 16th before both teams went head to head against Baker on Jan. 18th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners Roadrunners JV/Varsity girls took on Wasco on Jan. 6th; the JV girls (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity girls won by a final score of 39-26 (#25 Amber Jordan was named Player of the Game), JV/Varsity girls then took on Kern Valley on Jan. 10th, the Varsity boys took on Vasquez on Jan. 6th and won by a final score of 61-49 (19-11, 15014, 14-11 and 13-13; #20 Justin Williams was named Player of the Game), JV/Varsity boys took on Eastside on Jan. 7th; the JV boys (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 65-46. The JV/Varsity girls and Varsity boys took on Kern Valley on Jan. 10th, Desert on Jan. 13th then the JV boys and Varsity teams played Mammoth on Jan. 17th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the Warriors JV/Varsity boys took on Palmdale on Jan. 3rd; the JV boys (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 79-61 the Varsity boys then hit the court against Garces Memorial on Jan. 5th and lost by a final score of 52-49 before both Varsity teams traveled to South on Jan. 11th, Eastside on Jan. 13th and North on Jan. 18th. The JV boys ended their regular season at 1-6 overall after they played their final game of the regular season on Jan. 3rd; scores in our next report.
