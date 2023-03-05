Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, we're in week 2 of regular season play (and what a week it's been), bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON - the Bobcats took on Desert Christian Academy at home on Feb. 21st in their season opener and lost by a final score of 22-3 (updated scoring) then took on Rim of the World at home on Feb. 27th (weather permitting) and traveled to Vasquez on March 3rd before hosting Hesperia Christian on March 16th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens took on Desert Christian on Feb. 16th in their season opener (updated scoring) and lost by a final score of 14-2 in 4 1/2 innings, they then took on Mojave on Feb. 21st and won by shut-out with a final score of 9-0 in 6 1/2 innings; the Ravens then hit the field against Trona on Feb. 23rd and won by a final score of 18-3 in 3 1/2 innings. The Ravens traveled to Immanuel Christian on March 7th then hosted them on March 9th; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions hit the field against Silver Valley in their season opener on March 2nd and University Prep on March 14th then take on Boron on March 21st; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs took on Calif. City on Feb. 21st and lost by a shut-out score of 9-0 in 6 1/2 innings; the Mustangs then took on Lucerne Valley on Feb. 23rd (rained out) then played Palmdale Space Academy on Feb. 27th (weather permitting) before hitting the field against Calif. City on March 14th then 4Immanuel Christian on March 17th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the JV/Varsity teams took on Burroughs on Feb. 16th, the JV team suffered a shut-out loss by a final score 16-0 in 5 innings and the Varsity team also lost by a final score of 12-0 (Andrew Jorgenson was named Player of the Game for Rosamond); the JV team then took on North on Feb. 18th (no score reported at this time) and Delano where they lost again by a final score of 12-10; the Varsity team took on North and won by a final score of 11-6 in 4 1/2 innings and Delano (Rosamond won again by a final score of 9-7 in 8 innings) on Feb. 18th; both teams headed to Tehachapi on Feb. 21st; the JV team lost by a final score of 12-10 in 5 1/2 innings and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 16-1 in 4 1/2 innings. The Varsity team took on Arvin on Feb. 22nd (postponed due to weather), the JV team hosted Desert Christian on Feb. 28th (weather permitting), the Varsity team played Wasco on March 4th then both teams took on South on March 14th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the JV team took on Ridgeview on Feb. 18th and lost by a final score of 13-3 in 6 innings then took on Foothill and won by a final score of 20-7 in 6 innings while the Varsity team took on Foothill (Warriors won by a final score of 11-1 in 7 inngs) and Ridgeview (Warriors lost by a final score of 11-6 in 6 1/2 innings); both teams then took on Rosamond on Feb. 21st; the JV team won by a final score of 12-10 in 5 1/2 innings and the Varsity team won by a final score of 16-1 in 4 1/2 innings. The Warriors JV/Varsity teams then took on Garces Memorial on Feb. 22nd (weather delay), the JV team took on Mira Monte on Feb. 27th (weather permitting), the Varsity team took on Eastside on Feb. 28th (weather permitting) before taking on Taft on March 3rd, Highland on March 9th (Varsity only) and Immanuel on March 13th (JV and Varsity); scores in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.