Well, it’s the third week of fall sports and we have the latest on the wins, loses, standings and overall placement in league play so, let’s get on with what we know.
The Tehachapi Warriors JV and Varsity volleyball teams hosted the Stockdale Mustangs on Aug. 31st where the JV team came away with a win by a final score of 2-1 in 1 set and the Varsity team came away with a win by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-13, 25-15, 23-25 and 25-14); the Warriors then took on the Wasco Tigers at home on Sept. 2 where the JV team came away with a win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (17-25 and 16-25); the Varsity team also came away with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (19-25, 21-25 and 18-25). The Warriors travel to Garces Memorial on Sept. 9th and we’ll have all the scores in our next report.
The Boron Bobcats Varsity football team traveled to Helendale to take on the Riverside Silver Knights on Sept. 3rd and came home with a victory by a final score of 36-8 which puts the Bobcats 2-1 overall and 1st in the High Desert League when they travel to Rio Hondo Prep in Arcadia on Sept. 10th; the Bobcats volleyball teams hosted the Desert Scorpions in Boron on Sept. 7th and we’ll have the final scores and standings in our next report.
The Desert Scorpions hosted the Taft Wildcats on Sept 3rd where they came away with a huge loss by a final score of 49-0; the Scorpions are 0-1 overall when the travel to Littlerock on Sept. 10th; scores and standings in our next report.
The Tehachapi Warriors JV and Varsity football teams hosted the Burroughs Burros on Sept. 3rd where the JV team came away with a win by a final score of 28-14; the Varsity team also came away with a win by a final score of 48-6. The JV team is 2-1 overall when they travel to Highland on Sept. 9th and the Varsity team is 2-1 overall and 1st in the South Yosemite League when they take on Highland on Sept. 10th; scores and updated standings in our next report.
