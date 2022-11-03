Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; here are the East Kern area teams who made it to the 2022 CIF Championship playoffs bracket and scores from the first round of the playoffs according to MaxPreps.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens made it the the first round of the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 5 playoffs only to ousted by the Taft Wildcats on Oct. 25th by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (16-25, 25-27 and 16-25) which knocked them out of their bid for the Championship. The Ravens finished their season at 17-16 overall and 4th in the High Desert League; congratulations to the Ravens for a well-played regular season and for making it the the first round of the playoffs.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners made it the first round of the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 5 playoffs where they took on North on OCt. 25th and won by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-14, 25-27, 19-25 and 21-25); Roadrunners #11 Kylee Eubanks-Hemme was named Player of the Match. The Roadrunners advanced to the quarterfinal round where they met Washington Union on Oct. 27th and came away with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-18, 25-18 and 25-16) which knocked the them out of their bid for the Championship. The Roadrunners finished their season at 22-12-1 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League; we want to congratulate the Roadrunners on a very well-played season and for making it to the quarter-finals.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors made it to the first round of the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 6 playoffs and won against Bishop Union on Oct. 25th by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (16-25, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-18); they advanced to the quarter final round against Righetti on Oct. 27th and came away with a another win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (26-24, 26-24 and 25-14) which takes them to the semi-finals against Fresno Christian on Nov. 1st; scores from the semi-final round in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.