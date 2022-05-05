Hello there again sports fans, East Kern area high school spring sports are now in their eleventh week of action and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap for the regular season from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats take on Kern Valley on April 26th; the girls won by a final score of 5-1 in 7 innings and the boys won by a final score of 12-2 in 7 innings, the Bobcats then took on Mammoth on April 29th; the girls came home with a win by a final score of 18-4 and the boys lost by a final score of 9-4. The Bobcats host Rosamond on May 3rd and Frazier Mountain on May 6th: scores for the games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity Ravens took on Desert on April 26th; the girls won by a final score of 7-3 in 7 innings and the boys also won by a final score of 18-2 in 5 innings. The Ravens then hosted Frazier Mountain on April 29th; the girls shut out Frazier Mountain by a final score of 18-0 in 4 1/2 innings while the boys lost by a final score of 4-1 in 7 innings. The Ravens take on Mammoth on May 3rd then Bishop Union on May 6th: scores for the games in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions take on Calif. City on April 26th; the girls lost by a final score of 7-3 in 7 innings and the boys also lost by a final score of 18-2 in 5 innings. The Scorpions then headed to Kern Valley on April 29th; the girls came home with a loss by a final score of 15-5 in 6 innings and the boys suffered a shut out loss by a final score of 16-0 in 5 innings. The Scorpions take on Bishop Union on May 3rd then host Mammoth on May 6th : scores for the games in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Mustangs boys hosted Varsity Opponents on April 21st and 26th (no score reported for either game at this time) then, the girls took on Immanuel Christian on April 28th and suffered a shut out loss by a final score of 4-0 in 6 1/2 innings, the boys took on Baker on April 29th (no score reported at this time) then, the girls play Lee Vining on May 10th in a double-header while the boys take on Baker again on May 3rd (Senior Night)before hitting the field against Lee Vining on May 10th: scores for the games in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners Varsity teams took on Calif. City on April 22nd; the girls lost by a final score of 11-6 in 6 1/2 innings and the boys won by a final score of 6-1 in 7 innings. The Roadrunners took on Frazier Mountain on April 26th; the girls won by a final score of 14-4 in 6 innings and the boys also won by a final score of 10-7 in 7 innings. The Roadrunners then hosted Bishop Union on April 29th; the girls lost by a final score of 12-3 in 7 innings and the boys lost as well by a final score of 9-6 in 7 innings. The Roadrunners are slated to take on Boron on May 3rd then host Kern Valley on May 6th: scores for the games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the Warriors teams took on Bakersfield Christian on April 27th; the JV girls (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls suffered a shut out loss by a final score of 5-0 in 7 innings, the JV boys (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 19-1 in 7 innings. The Warriors took on Bakersfield Christian again on April 29th; the JV girls (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 15-4 in 5 innings, the JV boys lost by a final score of 3-1 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 9-2 in 6 1/2 innings. The JV girls and Varsity teams take on Golden Valley on May 4th and 6th: scores for the games in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.