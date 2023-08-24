EAST KERN COUNTY - Hello there, all you East Kern County sports fans; now that summer is over and school is back in session, the East Kern County High School volleyball teams have taken to their courts in the race for the CIF championship. The following list is the area teams and their season openers from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk.
BORON - the Bobcats Varsity volleyball team took on Vasquez in their season opener on Aug. 14th and came home with a win by a final score of 3-0; both teams then took on Antelope Valley on August 15th; the JV team (season opener) won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (21-25 and 22-25); the Varsity team also won by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-14, 18-25, 11-25 and 19-25). Both teams then took on Excelsior Charter on Aug. 18th, the JV team won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (19-25 and 23-25) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-11,25-12 and 25-13); both teams take on Riverside Prep at home on Aug. 22nd, the Varsity team takes on Hesperia Christian on Aug. 25th then both teams host Calif. City on Sept 5th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens Varsity team took on Paraclete in their season opener on August 16th and unfortunately lost by a score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-20, 25-21 and 25-14) then hosted Antelope Valley in their first home game of the season on August 17th and won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (24-26, 14-25 and 15-25). The Ravens played host to Highland on August 24th then traveled to Gorman Learning Center on Aug. 29th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions JV and Varsity teams took on Antelope Valley in their season openers on August 23rd. The JV team came away with a by a final score of and the Varsity team came away with a by a final score of. The Varsity team then took on Desert Christian on August 24th and came away with a by a final score of; both teams then take on Frazier Mountain on Sept. 5th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustang Varsity team is scheduled to take on Baker at home in their season opener on September 5th, then travel to Lee Vining on September 9th and Lone Pine on Sept. 12th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunner, JV and Varsity teams traveled to Vasquez on August 15th in their season openers. The JV team (no score reported at this time), and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-1. The Varsity team then took on Desert Christian on Aug. 17th (no score reported at this time) and Eastside on Aug. 18th where they won by a final score of 3-2. The Varsity team took on Paraclete on Aug. 23rd then both teams hit the court against Antelope Valley on Aug. 24th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Varsity Warriors hosted Burroughs in their first game of the season on Aug. 17th and unfortunately lost by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (25-13, 24-26, 19-25, 25-23 and 15-7; Josephine Rausch was named Player of the Match) then hosted Stockdale on Aug. 24th and Garces Memorial on Aug. 25th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
