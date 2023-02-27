EAST KERN COUNTY - Hello out there all you high school sports fans from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk; well, winter sports season is finally over for most teams however, we have a couple of East Kern County teams that headed to the 2023 CIF Central Section Championship semi-finals for 2023 according to MaxPreps.
DESERT - The Scorpions Varsity boys advanced to the semi-finals on Feb. 22nd against Madera South and lost by a final score of 1-0 which knocks them out of their bid for the championship. McFarland will go head to head with Madera South on Feb. 25th for the 2023 CIF Central Section Division 5 Championship.
TEHACHAPI - The Warriors Varsity girls advanced to the semi-finals on Feb. 21st against Orcutt and won by a final score of 54-41 which took the Warriors to the 2023 CIF Central Section Division II Championship game against Liberty on Feb. 25th where they lost by a final score of 58-51, coming in 2nd Place in the CIG Championship.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to congratulate the Warriors for winning 1st Place in their division and 2nd Place in the 2023 CIF Central Section Division 4 girls basketball championship.
