SACRAMENTO – The California Interscholastic Federations has named their 2020 Athletes of the Year and a Boron High School athlete is among the winners. Bryson Job of Boron was named one of two 2020 Athletes of the Year in the Central Section Division; the other student is Jacqueline Maze of Tulare Union High School. The announcement came on May 11th; Job and Maze each received a $1,000 scholarship from CIF as well as 18 other named athletes around the state. Bryson is the son of Crystal and Broc Job of Boron.
Since 1982, the California Interscholastic Federation scholarship award identifies student-athletes who excel in the classroom and athletics and are strong contributors to their schools and communities.
According to CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti, “On behalf of the entire CIF family, I congratulate all our scholar athletes; they are certainly examples of all that is positive during these challenging times and we wish them all well”.
Barrett Nunley from Tulare Union High School and Eleanor Wikstrom of Skyline High School were named 2020 Athletes of the Year and will receive a scholarship for $5,000 each.
Here’s a list of other $1,000 scholarship athlete of the year winners and their division: Central Coast Section – Alden Standley of Sacred Heart Cathedral and Evan Franco of Branham High School; Los Angeles City Section – Tracey Truong of Abraham Lincoln High School and Nathanael Davis of University Senior Charter School; North Coast Section – Emma Casey of Las Lomas High School and Zavier Annis of St. Joseph Notre Dame; Northern Section – Natalie Osborne of Fall River High School and Calvin Thackeray of Etna High School: Oakland Section – Carla Franco-Felix and David Robles of Coliseum College Prep Academy; Sac-Joaquin Section – Brooke Giorgi of Whitney High School and John Kroeger of River Valley High School; San Diego Section – Emma Rens of Academy of Our Lady of Peace and Logan Schmidt of Monte Vista High School; San Francisco Section – Elena Rodriguez of Mission High School and Adam Chirackal of Raoul Wallenberg High School and in the Southern Section – Ella Whitehouse of Woodcrest Christian High School and Cole Sawires Yager of Great Oak High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.