CALIF. CITY – 34 students from Calif. City High School were recognized at their annual awards ceremony held inside the Ravens gym on the evening of May 17th; the awards got underway just after 6pm; an art show preceded the ceremony and began at approximately 5pm.
Calif. State 34th District Assemblyman Tom Lackey and his field representative Pamela Balch were on hand to give some prestigious awards to certain students including the Valedictorians.
Each student came to the front near the stage as their name was called and received their award for anything from athletics to academics which included Senior Honor Roll students, Outstanding Athletes awards and ASB Leadership awards.
Two incredibly special awards were presented by Assemblyman Lackey; the Champion Award, the recipients were senior Austin Toomer and senior Natalia Hernandez.
The Mojave Desert News would like to congratulate Austin and Natalia on their awards, all the students who received awards, Calif. State 34th District Assemblyman Tom Lackey and his field representative Pamela Balch, all the parents of award recipients and the community of Calif. City for a job well done.
