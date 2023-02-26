Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, we're at the beginning of regular season play, bringing you all the season opener scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON - the Bobcats took on Desert Christian Academy and Desert Christian at home on Feb. 21st in their season openers then took on Rim of the World at home on Feb. 27th and traveled to Vasquez on March 3rd; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens took on Desert Christian on Feb. 16th in their season opener (no score reported at this time); then hit the field against Immanuel Christian on March 7th and March 9th; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions hit the field against Silver Valley in their season opener on March 2nd and University Prep on March 14th then Boron on March 21st; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs take on Lucerne Valley in their season opener on
Feb. 23rd then play Immanuel Christian on March 17th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the JV/Varsity Roadrunners took on South in their season openers; the JV team was shut-out by a final score of 11-0 in 3 1/2 innings of play and the Varsity team was also shut-out by South by a final score of 3-0 (#20 Elias Luna was named Player of the Game); the Varsity team hosted Burroughs on Feb. 16th and suffered a shut-out loss by a final score of 12-0 (Andrew Jorgensen was named Player of the Game). The JV team took on Golden Valley and both teams took on North in the Terrio Tournament on Feb. 18th before the Varsity team headed to Tehachapi on Feb. 21st; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the JV/Varsity Warriors took on Highland on Feb. 14th in their season openers; the JV team lost by a final score of 12-2 in 4 1/2 innings and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 14-10 in 5 1/2 innings. The JV team took on Ridgeview on Feb. 18th while the Varsity team took on Foothill and Ridgeview in the Terrio Tounament on Feb. 18th. The Varsity team takes on Rosamond on Feb. 21st then both teams take on Garces Memorial on Feb. 22nd; scores in our next report.
