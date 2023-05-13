Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, we're down to the final weeks of regular season play and we're bringing you all latest games and the race for the CIF Championship Playoff berths from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON - the Bobcats hit the field against Mammoth on April 29th (updated scoring) and lost by a final score of 13-2 in 6 innings traveled to Rosamond on May 2nd and came home with yet another loss by a final score of 14-4 in 5 innings. The Bobcats traveled to Frazier Mountain on May 5th (no score reported at this time), hosted Bishop Union on May 9th (Senior Night) then take on Calif. City in their final game of the regular season on May 11th; scores and regular season standings in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens traveled to Mammoth on May 2nd and came home with a win by a final score of 5-1 in 8 innings, traveled to Bishop Union on May 5th and were shut out by a final score of 3-0 in 6 1/2 innings, hit the field against Kern Valley on May 9th and host Boron in their final game of the regular season on May 11th (Senior Night); scores and regular season standings in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions took on Bishop Union on May 2nd and lost by a final score of 19-4 in 6 innings then hit the field against Mammoth on May 3rd and won by a final score of 12-11 in 7 innings. The Scorpions then take on Rosamond on May 9th and hosted Frazier Mountain in a double-header on May 11th (Senior Night) in their final game of the regular season; scores and regular season standings in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs hit the field against Lee Vining in a double-header on April 29th (updated scoring and Senior Night); the first game they won by a final score of 8-6 in 6 1/2 innings and the second game, they lost by a final score of 10-1. The Mustangs then hosted Lone Pine on May 2nd (Senior Night) and lost again by a final score of 15-2 then take on Immanuel Christian in their final game of the regular season on May 11th; scores and regular season standings in our next report. We want to recognize the senior players and they are: #3 Angel Lopez, 35 Victor Oceguera, #11 Jose Oceguera, #20 Salvador Andrade and #22 Adrian Cordero; congratulations to the seniors and good luck in your future.
ROSAMOND - the Varsity Roadrunners hosted Boron on May 2nd and won by a final score of 14-4 in 5 innings, took on Kern Valley on May 5th (JV team final game of the regular season; no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 4-1 in 6 1/2 innings. The Roadrunner then took on Desert on May 9th (Varsity only) then take on Mammoth in a double header on May 11th (Senior Night); scores and regular season standings in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.