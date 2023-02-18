Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, it's the end of the regular season and we're bringing you all the final games and regular season standings according to MaxPreps. Who's going to the playoffs? Who will reign as CIF Champions in the High Desert? Stay tuned for the playoff advancements coming soon.
BORON – the Bobcats traveled to Bishop Union on Feb. 7th; the Varsity girls came home with a loss by a final score of 11-0 and the Varsity boys also lost by a final score of 7-1then hosted Calif. City on Feb. 9th (Senior Night); the Varsity girls lost again by a final score of 8-2 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 7-1. The Varsity girls finished their regular season at 1-18 overall and 8th in the High Desert League while the Varsity boys finished their regular season at 1-17-1 overall and also 8th in the High Desert League. We want to recognize the Varsity seniors and they are: Girls - #9 Diana Curiel, #13 Allison Otte, #17 Sophia Mlinar and #22 Liliana Jara; unfortunately, we don't have the Varsity boys seniors however, we want to extend congratulations to the seniors and the rest of the teams for a well-played regular season.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens hosted Kern Valley on Feb. 7th (Senior Night); the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 1-0 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 3-0 then took on Boron on Feb. 9th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 8-2 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 7-1. The Varsity girls ended their regular season at 7-13-2 overall and 5th in the High Desert League while the Varsity boys ended their regular season at 9-15-1 overall and 4th in the High Desert League. We want to recognize the Varsity seniors and they are: Boys - Julien Rangel, Christian Rodriguez, Cesar Vera, Nestor Zaragoza, Bryan Ibarra, Andrew Fuentes and Austin Toomer; Girls - #6 Daniela Gonzalez, #11 Calliope Rabold, #13 Evelyn Villalobos and #21 Jasmine Haggins. Congratulations to the seniors and the rest of the teams for a well-played regular season.
DESERT – the Scorpions hosted Rosamond on Feb. 7th (Senior Night); the Varsity girls won by a final score of 1-0 (Camryn Freeman was named Player of the Game) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 7-1. The Scorpions then the hit the field against Frazier Mountain on Feb. 9th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 2-1 (Camryn Freeman was named Player of the Game) and the Varsity boys tied their game by a final score of 0-0. The Varsity girls ended their regular season at 7-4-1 overall and 4th in the High Desert League while the Varsity boys ended their regular season at 3-7-2 overall and 6th in the High Desert League. We want to recognize the seniors and they are: Girls - #15 Maria Lauron, #19 Piper Danks-Walline and #21 Cali Pettlon; Boys - #0 Jarin Garner, #11 Ethan Dolber, #15 Gentry Hixon and #20 Tyler Mathuren
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity teams headed to Desert on Feb. 7th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 1-0 (Desert player Camryn was named Player of the Game) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 7-1. The Varsity girls ended their regular season at 11-12-1 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League while the Varsity boys ended their regular season at 19-5-2 overall and 1st in the High Desert League. We want to recognize the seniors and they are: Girls - #4 Burgundy Davison, #5 Regan Novak, #11 Kylee Eubanks-Hemme and #13 Alexy Finch, Boys - #4 Daniel Flores, #6 Ezequiel Mercado, #10 Randy Figueroa, #11 Isaias Cibrian, #12 Helmer Contreras, #21 Reyes Arturo, #25 Johnnathen Villamor, #26 Alexander Mayu Alvarez, #30 Kevin Hernandez, #37 Sergil Segura-Zepeda, #59 Damian Vega Meza and #70 Jorge Baldaras. Congratulations to the seniors and the rest of the teams for a well-played regular season.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors took on West on Feb. 8th (Senior Night); the Varsity girls won by a final score of 4-0, the JV boys lost by a final score of 4-0 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 4-2 then the JV and Varsity teams hit the field in the final games of the regular season against Arvin on Feb. 10th; the JV girls (no score reported at this time), theVarsity girls tied their game by a final score of 1-1, the JV boys (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 4-2. The JV girls ended the regular season at 6-0-1 overall, the Varsity girls ended the regular season at 18-4-2 overall and 1st in the South Yosemite League, the JV boys ended the regular season at 3-10-2 overall and the Varsity boys ended the regular season at 3-15-4 overall and 5th in the South Yosemite League. The Varsity girls took on Bakersfield on Feb. 15th in the first game of the CIF Central Section Division III Championship playoffs; score and advancement in our next report. We want to recognize the seniors and they are: Girls - #02 Taitlyn Kingsbury, #03 Madilyn Schneider, #16 Iiana Aviles, #17 Kailey Kolesar, #18 Madeline Richmond and #19 Sophia Schulstad; Boys - #1 Ryan Wilson, #8 Brody Franchere, #14 Evan Pinan, #15 Edwin Cantabrana, #16 Zander Lynch, #18 Hairo Rodriguez and #20 Martin Rodriguez. Congratulations to the seniors and the rest of the teams for a well-played regular season.
