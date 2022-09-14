Hello all you sports fans out there in Eastern Kern County, well week four has finished and we are now on to week five of East Kern County high school football and we just happen to have all the scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk. So, without further delay on we go.
BORON – the Bobcats hosted Rio Hondo Prep in Bobcat Country on September 9th and lost by a final score of 54-20; they then hosted Big Bear on September 16th for Bobcats Senior Night. The Bobcats have a bye week on Sept. 23rd and will be back in action on Sept. 30th; scores for the September 16th game in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Varsity Ravens took on Foothill on Sept. 9th and came home with a loss by a final score of 36-13; the Ravens then took on Santa Rosa Academy on Sept. 16th and have a bye week on Sept. 23rd before returning to the Ravens Nest to tackle Bishop Union on Sept. 30th; scores for the 16th games in our next report.
DESERT - according to MaxPreps scheduling; as of Sept. 8th, the Scorpions JV and Varsity teams are taking time off of game play from the grid-iron this season; hopefully the teams will be back in action next season.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs played their first game of the regular season inside the Mustang Corral against Lancaster Baptist on Sept. 9th and lost by Forfeit then traveled to Thacher in Ojai on Sept. 17th; scores for the 17th game in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners took on Vasquez at home on Sept. 9th and brought home a huge win by a final score of 53-19 then tackled Foothill on Sept. 16th; the Roadrunners have a bye week on Sept. 23rd then return to take on Kern Valley on Sept 30th; scores for the Sept. 16th game in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the JV and Varsity Warriors took on Wasco on Sept. 9th where the JV tewam came away with a win by a final score of 14-6, the Varsity team also won by a final score of 27-20. The Warriors then tackled Arvin on Sept. 16th and Golden West on Sept. 23rd; scores for the Sept. 16th game in our next report.
