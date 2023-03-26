Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, we're in week 5 of regular season play and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON - the Bobcats played University Prep on March 11th and lost by a final score of 12-2 then took on Mammoth on March 11th and lost by a final score of 8-2 in 7 innings. The Bobcats then hosted Hesperia Christian on March 16th and lost again by a final score of 20-1, took on Desert on March 21st, Kern Valley on March 24th and Mammoth on March 28th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens took on Immanuel Christian on March 9th and won by a final score of 27-1 in 3 1/2 innings, then hit the field against Little Rock in a double-header; first game Ravens won by a final score of 4-0 in 7 innings and in the second game, they lost by a final score of 10-0 in 6 innings. The Ravens then took to the field against Mojave on March 14th and won by a final score of 16-8 in 5 innings. The Ravens hit the field against Rosamond on March 21st, take on Desert on March 24th and Frazier Mountain on March 28th (weather permitting); scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions played Lone Pine on March 10th (rained out after 1st inning), took on University Prep on March 14th and lost by a final score of 9-0 (updated scoring), played against Boron on March 21st, Calif. City on March 24th then headed to Kern Valley (weather and road conditions permitting) on March 28th and Lone Pine on March 31st; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs hit the field against Calif. City on March 14th and lost by a final score of 16-8 in 5 innings, Trona on April 4th and 11th and Immanuel Christian on April 18th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Varsity team played in a neutral tournament on March 10th (rained out). The JV/Varsity teams took on South on March 14th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 6-5 in 6 1/2 innings. The Roadrunners then hit the field against Calif. City on March 21st, Frazier Mountain (weather and road conditions permitting) on March 24th and Boron on March 31st; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the JV team hit the field against Immanuel on March 13th; (rained out), hosted South on March 16th (won by a shut-out score of 9-0 in 4 1/2 innings) and took on East Bakersfield on March 21st while the Varsity team took on South on March 16th and won by a final score of 10-3 in 6 1/2 innings; both teams traveled to North on March 23rd, West on March 27th Arvin on March 29th (JV) and March 30th (Varsity) then headed to South on April 11th; scores in our next report.
