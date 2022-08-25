Hello there all you sports fans and welcome back to another fall season of East Kern high school sports from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk. The East Kern County high school football teams held their regular season openers last week and we have all the latest scores and games on tap for the coming season according to MaxPreps. So, without further ado here we go.
BORON - the Bobcats Varsity team held their first game of the regular season against Foothill on August 19th where they came away with a win by a final score of 8-0; the Bobcats game against Mira Monte is undecided at this time according to Coach Rob Kostopolous (we'll bring you an update when it becomes available) they then travel to Riverside Prep on September 2nd; scores and updates for the Mira Monte game in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens Varsity team traveled to Fillmore for their first game of the regular season on August 19th and came home with a huge win by a final score of 49-0; the Ravens then hosted Lindsay on August 23rd before taking on Vasquez at home September 2nd; scores from the August 23rd game in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions Varsity team traveled to Saint Monica on August 19th for their first game of the regular season (no score reported at this time) then took on Farmsville on September 2nd; scores from the Sept. 2nd game in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs Varsity team hosted Fresno Christian at the Mustang Corral on August 26th in their first game of the regular season; they then traveled to Lancaster Bishop on September 9th; scores from the Aug. 26th game in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners Varsity team hosted Little Rock in their first game of the regular season on Aug 19th and came away with a big loss by a final score of 28-0 then hosted Big Bear on August 26th before traveling to Colton on September 2nd; scores from the August 26th game in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the Warriors JV team hosted Garces Memorial on August 18th and came away with a win by a final score of 32-13 while the Varsity team traveled to Burroughs on August 19th and came home with a huge win by a final score of 52-0; both teams hosted Highland on August 26th and Taft on September 1st; scores from the August 26th games in our next report
