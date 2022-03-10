Hello there again sports fans, East Kern area high school spring sports are now in their second week (some are season openers) and we're bringing you the latest scores and games on tap for the regular season from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats Varsity teams took on Big Bear at home on March 1st; the boys won by a final score of 12-4 in 5 innings and the girl won their game by a final score of 6-0 in 6 innings (Bobcat #5 Alexis Kindschi was named Player of the Game), the Bobcats then traveled to Hesperia Christian on March 4th; the girls won by a final score of 14-2 in 5 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 8-0 in 6 1/2 innings before returning home to play Desert Christian on Mar. 7th and Vasquez on March 9th: scores for the March 7th and 9th games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Ravens Varsity boys traveled to Lancaster and took on Antelope Valley on Feb. 28th; the boys came home with a loss by a final score of 14-13 in 4 1/2 innings while the girls hit the field against Arvin on March 3rd and won by a final score of 8-6 in 7 innings before both teams hosted Desert Christian on March 9th, the girls hit their home field against Lone Pine on March 10th and the boys hit the field in Summit Charter Collegiate Academy on March 11th: scores for the March 9th, 10th and 11th games in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions Varsity teams traveled to Silver Valley on March 1st; the girls won by a final score of 29-9 in 4 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 15-5 in 5 innings; the boys then hosted Little Rock on March 7th before both teams took on Mojave on March 8th: scores for March 7th and 8th the games in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Mustangs also hit the field to play on March 1st against Lucerne Valley in their season openers; the girls won by a final score of 16-4 and the boys lost by a final score of 7-5. The Mustangs Varsity boys took on a non-varsity opponent March 4th and lost by a final score of 11-7 before both teams hosted Desert on March 8th. The boys hit the field at home against Lee Vining on March 11th: scores for the March 8th and 11th games in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners Varsity teams took on Vasquez on March 1st at home; the girls lost by a final score of 13-4 in 7 innings and the boys had a shut-out loss by a final score of 8-0 in 7 innings. The girls then played in the Quartz Hill Tournament on March 3rd against Golden Valley and lost by a final score of 12-3 in 5 1/2 innings then played Village Christian and lost again by a final score of 20-3 in 3 innings. The girls then hit the field against Riverside Prep on March 5th and won by a final score of 14-13 in 5 innings, then played Hesperia Christian and lost by a final score of 6-1 in 5 innings; the final game of the day was against Riverside Prep again and the Roadrunner girls won by a final score of 14-13 in 5 innings. The boys took on McFarland in the Wasco Tournament on March 4th (no score reported at this time) and North on March 5th (no score reported at this time). The Varsity girls then hosted Arvin on March 10th and the Varsity boys hosted Hesperia Christian on March 14th then traveled to Hesperia Christian on March 17th; scores for the March 10th, 14th and 17th games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the JV and Varsity boys Warriors played Taft on March 4th; (no score reported for either game at this time) then the Varsity girls hit the field against Chavez at home on March 8th; the JV and Varsity boys took on North on March 12th and the JV girls opened their regular season against Highland on March 15th; scores for the March 8th, 12th and 15th games in our next report.
