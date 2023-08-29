EAST KERN COUNTY - Hello there, all you East Kern County sports fans; now that summer is over and school is back in session, the East Kern County High School volleyball teams have taken to their courts in the race for the CIF championship. The following list is the area teams and week 2 scores and season openers from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk.
BORON - the Bobcats Varsity team took on Hesperia Christian on Aug. 25th (no score reported at this time) then both teams host Calif. City on Sept 5th, Desert on Sept. 7th and Kern Valley on Sept. 12th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens Varsity team played host to Highland on August 24th and lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (26-24, 25-23 and 26-24) then traveled to Gorman Learning Center on Aug. 29th before taking on McFarland on Aug. 30th and Boron on Sept. 5th and Rosamond on Sept. 7th and Desert on Sept. 12th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions Varsity team hosted Desert Christian on August 24th and lost by a final score of 3-0 then both teams then take on ACE on Aug. 30th, Frazier Mountain on Sept. 5th and Calif. City on Sept. 12th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustang Varsity team is scheduled to take on Baker at home in their season opener on September 5th, then travel to Lee Vining on September 9th and Lone Pine on Sept. 12th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunner JV/Varsity teams hit the court against Antelope Valley on Aug. 24th; the JV team won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-7 and 25-20) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (19-25, 9-25 and 6-25). The Varsity team took on Paraclete on Aug. 30th and 31st, they then hosted Mammoth on Sept. 5th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Varsity Warriors hosted Bakersfield on Aug. 22nd and won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (12-25, 11-25 and 17-25; Annie Loken was named Player of the Match) then took on Stockdale on Aug. 24th and lost by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-11, 21-25, 25-17 and 25-19; Koree Rodden was named Player of the Match). The Varsity team then hosted Garces Memorial on Aug. 29th before taking on Chavez on Aug. 31st, Golden Valley on Sept. 5th and Centennial on Sept. 7th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
