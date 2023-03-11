Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, it's week 3 of the regular season (and what a week it's been) and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity team hosted Rim of the World on Feb. 27th (no game due to weather and road conditions) before taking on Palmdale on March 3rd and won by a final shut-out score of 16-0 in 4 innings (Jordan Rice was name Player of the Game) and Excelsior Charter on March 9th and Legacy on March 14th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity traveled to Mira Monte on March 3rd (no score reported at this time) then traveled to Immanuel Christian on March 7th and Little Rock on March 11th before playing in a tournament on March 16th-18th; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions Varsity team took on Silver Valley in their season opener on March 2nd and came away with a win by a final score of 22-16 in 5 innings headed to Lone Pine (weather and road conditions permitting) on March 10th, University Prep on March 14th and Boron on March 21st; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustangs took on Palmdale on Feb. 27th and came away with a shut-out win by a final score of 18-0. The Mustangs took then took on Kern Valley on March 7th, Calif. City on March 14th and Immanuel Christian on March 17th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity team took on Knight on Feb. 28th (no score reported at this time) then hosted Eastside on March 8th before playing in a tournament on March 9th-11th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors Varsity team headed to Liberty on March 10th in a neutral tournament then took on Highland on March 14th then hosted South on March 16th and North on March 23rd then hosted West on March 27th; scores in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.