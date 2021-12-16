EAST KERN COUNTY – East Kern high school soccer teams are well into the regular season of play and we have the latest on the area scores and league standings; let’s see how each team are doing.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats Varsity girls traveled to Mojave on Dec. 6th and came home with a loss by a final score of 5-1; the Varsity boys also traveled to Mojave on Dec. 6th and also came home with a loss by a final score of 5-1 then both teams hosted Big Bear on Dec. 7th; the girls came away with a loss by a final score of 9-0 and the boys came away with a loss by a final score of 11-1; both teams then traveled to Vasquez on Dec. 8th, the girls came home with a loss by a final score of 6-0 and the boys came home with a loss by a final score of 11-0. The Bobcats took on Desert at home on Dec. 14th: updated scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – The Varsity teams traveled to Summit Charter Collegiate Academy on Dec. 3rd; the girls came home with a loss by a final score of 9-2 and the boys also came home with a loss by a final score of 4-2; the Varsity boys played against Hanford West in a neutral tournament on Dec. 4th and came away with a loss by a final score of 4-0 then played Corcoran the same day and came away with another loss by a final score of 9-0. The Raven boys then hosted the Mustangs on Dec. 7th and came away with a win by a final score of 3-1. The Varsity girls hosted Rosamond on Dec. 14th and the Varsity boys traveled to Desert on Dec. 16th according to MaxPreps: updated scores in our next report.
DESERT – The Scorpions Varsity girls and boys traveled to Little Rock on Dec. 6th; the girls came home with a loss by a final score of 9-0 and the boys came home with a huge loss by a final score of 24-0. The Scorpions traveled to Boron on Dec. 14th according to MaxPreps: updated scores in our next report.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs Varsity girls took on Lucerne Valley on Dec. 3rd (no score reported) then both Varsity teams took on Boron on Dec. 6th; the Varsity girls came home with a win by a final score of 5-1 and the Varsity boys also came home with a win by a final score of 5-1. The Varsity boys played Calif. City on Dec. 7th and came away with a loss by a final score of 3-1. The Varsity girls played North on Dec. 16th and the Varsity boys took on Kern Valley on Dec. 9th and came away with a loss by a final score of 5-0 then tackled Desert Christian on Dec. 14th according to MaxPreps: updated scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – The Runners Varsity boys took on Wasco on Dec. 10th and came away with a loss by a final score of 3-0 while the Varsity girls took on Calif. City on Dec. 14th and the boys traveled to Frazier Mountain on Dec. 16th: updated scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – The Warriors Varsity boys traveled to Kerman for a neutral tournament on Dec. 2nd and came away with a loss by a final score of 3-0 then they hosted Mira Monte on Dec. 3rd and came away with another loss by a final score of 5-0; the Varsity girls lost to the South Rebels on Dec. 4th during a neutral tournament by a final score of 1-0 then both Varsity teams took on Taft on Dec. 7th; the girls came away with a win by a final score of 4-0 and the boys came away with a loss by a final score of 3-0. The JV girls hosted Wasco on Dec. 13th while the Varsity girls played Shafter (won by a final score of 4-3) and West (lost by a final score of 1-0) in a neutral tournament on Dec. 10th. The JV boys took on Paso Robles on Dec. 10th in the 2021 Winter Classic and lost by a final score of 5-0; the Varsity girls played Shafter on Dec. 10th and won by a final score of 4-3 then played Wasco and lost by a final score of 1-0; the Varsity boys took on Shafter on Dec. 10th and lost by a final score of 2-0; the Varsity boys then played Wasco on Dec. 11th in a neutral tournament (no score reported); on Dec. 11th, the Varsity girls played Chavez and won by a final score of 4-0 then played West (tie game a 0-0); the JV and Varsity girls and Varsity boys took on Wasco on Dec. 13th according to MaxPreps: updated scores in our next report.
