Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, week five of high school volleyball has officially ended; as we begin week six and with little over a month left in regular season play, we’re bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from week 4 from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk. Here's the latest scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats JV (2-4 overall) and the Varsity volleyball (5-5 overall) teams traveled to Mammoth on Sept. 13th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (9-25, 10-25 and 9-28). The Bobcats took on Rosamond on Sept. 15th (no scores reported at this time) then played Santa Clarita Christian in a neutral tournament on Sept 16th and lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (10-25 and 9-25) then took on Paraclete on Sept. 17th in a neutral tournament and lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (16-25 and 14-25), Frazier Mountain on Sept. 20th and Bishop Union on Sept. 22nd; scores from the games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens JV team and Varsity teams hosted Frazier Mountain on Sept. 13th; the JV team lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-21 and 25-22) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (15-25, 20-25 and 19-25), the Varsity team hosted Mammoth on Sept. 15th and lost by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (22-25, 25-13, 16-25, 25-18 and 15-8); both teams took on Victor Valley in a neutral tournament on Sept 16th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-13 and 25-8), the Varsity team also played Little Rock and won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (14-25 and 6-25) and Immanuel Christian and won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (8-25 and 14-25). The Varsity team took on Excelsior Charter on Sept. 17th (no score reported at this time) then hosted Bishop Union on Sept. 20th and Kern Valley on Sept. 22nd; scores for the games in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions JV team and Varsity teams teams took on Kern Valley on Sept. 13th; the JV team lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (4-25 and 17-25) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (9-25, 14-25 and 19-25), Bishop Union on Sept. 15th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (12-25, 17-25 and 3-25); the Varsity team then played Excelsior Charter (lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets 5-25 and 24-26), Eastside (no score reported at this time) and Taft (no score reported at this time) in a neutral tournament on Sept. 16th then played Kern Valley on Sept. 17th and lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (8-25 and 23-25) then played Baker and lost again by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (23-25 and 19-25). The Scorpions hosted Rosamond on Sept. 22nd then headed to Frazier Mountain on Sept. 27th; scores for the games in our next report.
MOJAVE – the Mustangs played in a neutral tournament on Sept. 10th - they lost to Lone Pine by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-6 and 25-12, lost to Baker by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (12-21 and 12-21, lost to Baker again by a final score of 1-0 in 1 set (27-29), lost to Wonderful College Prep Academy by a final score of 1-0 in 1 set (19-25) and lost again to Beatty by a final score of 1-0 in 1 set. The Mustangs then traveled to Immanuel Christian on Sept. 13th and lost again by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (9-25, 15-25 and 18-25) then took on Trona at the Mustang Corral on Sept. 15th and won by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (25-27, 12-25, 25-9, 25-14 and 16-14); they then took on Paraclete on Sept. 16th and lost by a final score of 2-0. The Mustangs hosted Big Pine on Sept. 22nd; scores for the game in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity team played in a neutral tournament on Sept. 9th against NVTO (non Varsity tournament opponent) and won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (13-25 and 2025) then took on Monache and lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (10-25 and 20-25) then took on Minarets and lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-19 and 25-19); they continued in the tournament on Sept. 10th against Calif. City and won by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (23-25, 25-22 and 15-12) then played 2 rounds against Oakwood, in the first round, the Roadrunners lost by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (25-16, 31-29 and 15-12) and in the second round, they lost again by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-23 and 25-19); the Roadrunners then played NVTO (non Varsity tournament opponent) and won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (11-25 and 15-25), before both teams hosted Bishop Union on Sept. 13th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-23, 25-19, 16-25 and 25-15) then took on Boron on Sept. 15th (no scores reported at this time). The Varsity team played Baker in a neutral tournament on Sept. 16th and won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-18 and 25-12) then played Paraclete on Sept. 17th and lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (16-25 and 23-25). The Roadrunners hosted Kern Valley on Sept. 20th then traveled to Desert on Sept. 22nd and host Mammoth on Sept. 27th; scores for the games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors Varsity team played in a neutral tournament on Sept. 9th against Wasco and lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (21-26 and 20-25), they then played Taft on Sept. 10th and lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets, (25-12 and 25-20) and won against Kennedy by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (10-25 and 23-25); the JV and the Varsity teams took on Highland on Sept. 13th; the JV team won by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (11-25, 25-23 and 15-17) and the Varsity team came away with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (13-25, 15-25 and 10-25). The Warriors then hosted Frontier on Sept. 15th; the JV team won again by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (18-25, 25-22 and 12-15) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-16, 25-15 and 25-20). The Warriors then took on South on Sept. 20th and East Bakersfield on Sept. 22nd then play North on Sept. 27th; scores for the games in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.