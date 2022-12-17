Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, the season openers for high school soccer have come and gone and we're now into week 5 of play and we have all the latest scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps so, let's get started.
Due to the Christmas Holiday Season, the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk will be taking a break Dec. 22nd and Dec. 29th and will return with all the latest scores and games on tap beginning Jan. 5, 2023. The Mojave Desert News Sports Desk wishes each and every one of you a very Happy and Safe Holiday Season. Happy New Year everyone!
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity teams took on Vasquez Dec. 6th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 7-0 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 13-0 (4-0 and 9-0 Vasquez #0 Francisco Viramontes was named Player of the Game) and Riverside Prep on Dec. 8th; the girls (no scores reported at this time) and the boys lost by a final score of 10-0. The Varsity boys traveled to Desert Christian on Dec. 12th then both teams hosted Desert on Dec. 13th then played Kern Valley on Dec. 15th and Mammoth on Dec. 17th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity teams hosted Vasquez on Dec. 5th; the girls lost by a final score of 2-1 (1-1 and 0-1) and the boys lost by a final score of 2-0 (0-1 and 0-1, Vasquez #14 Juan Rios was named Player of the Game). The Ravens then traveled to Kennedy on Dec. 6th; the girls tied their game by a final score of 1-1 (0-1 and 1-0) and the boys lost by a final score of 3-1 (0-2 and 1-1) then the Varsity boys took on Tranquillity on Dec. 9th and Central Valley Christian and Wonderful College Prep Academy on Dec. 10th before both teams took on Rosamond on Dec. 13th, Mammoth on Dec. 17th and Frazier Mountain on Dec. 20th; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions Varsity teams hit the field against Kern Valley on Dec. 6th (season opener for both teams); the girls won by a final score of 3-1 and the boys tied their game by a final score of 0-0 then both teams kicked it against Boron on Dec. 13th. The Scorpions then took on Calif. City on Dec. 15th then hosted Bishop Union on Dec. 22nd; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE – the Mustangs Varsity boys hit the field against Vasquez on Dec. 3rd and lost by a final score of 10-0 (0-8 and 0-2, Vasquez #3 Grant Goodwin was named Player of the Game); the girls took on Mammoth at home on Dec. 6th (no score reported at this time) then both teams hit the field against Kern Valley on Dec. 8th; the girls lost by a final score of 3-1 and the boys (no score reported at this time). The boys hit the field against Palmdale on Dec. 13th then both teams hosted Lucerne Valley on Dec. 16th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners JV girls played Barstow (lost by a final score of 1-0 (0-0 and 1-0) and Victor Valley (lost by a final score of 2-0 (2-0 and 0-0) in a neutral tournament on Dec. 3rd; the Varsity girls also played Barstow (Rosamond lost by a final score of 4-1, #13 Alexy Finch was named Player of the Game) and Little Rock (Rosamond lost by a final score of 1-0; 0-1 and 0-0). The JV girls played a JV unnamed opponent on Dec. 6th and tied the game by a final score of 1-1 (1-1 and 0-0 #13 Aliyah Finch was named Player of the Game), the Varsity boys took on Righetti on Dec. 9th, the JV girls took on Rio Mesa on Dec. 10th while the Varsity girls played in a neutral tournament on Dec. 10th then both Varsity teams headed to North on Dec. 12, hosted Calif. City on Dec. 13th and Frazier Mountain on Dec. 15th before taking on Boron on Dec. 20th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors Varsity girls played South on Dec. 3rd (updated score) and won by a final score of 4-1 then took on Golden Valley and lost by a final score of 4-3 during a neutral tournament while the Varsity boys took on Taft on Dec. 1st (updated scoring) and lost by a final score of 2-0 (0-0 and 0-2) then played North on Dec. 2nd and tied the game by a final score of 1-1 then hit the field against Frontier on Dec. 3rd (updated scoring) and lost by a final score of 4-1 (2-0 and 2-1) then took on Tranquillity and won by a final score of 1-0. The JV and Varsity teams took on Taft again on Dec. 6th; the JV girls won by a final score of 3-0, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 8-0, the JV boys lost by a final score of 5-2 (0-4 and 2-1) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 4-1. The JV and Varsity teams played in a neutral tournament on Dec. 9th and 10th before the JV boys and Varsity teams took on Burroughs on Dec. 14th. The Varsity girls and JV/Varsity boys take on Foothill on Dec. 15th; scores in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.