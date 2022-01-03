Happy New Year from the Mojave Desert News sports desk, we sure hope everyone had a safe Holiday Season as we head into the final weeks of the regular winter sports season, we have the latest scores and schedules from around East Kern County high schools according to MaxPreps so, on we go.
BORON – According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats JV girls hosted Kern Valley on Dec. 17th (I know it's a little late for this score) and lost by a final score of 43-11 then the JV and Varsity basketball teams hosted Mammoth on Jan. 4th while the Varsity soccer teams traveled to Mammoth on Jan. 4th then hosted Rosamond on Jan. 7th, the basketball teams also hosted Rosamond on Jan. 7th: scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – According to MaxPreps, the Calif. City Ravens Varsity boys basketball team traveled to Templeton on Dec. 18th (I know this is a little late) and came home with a loss by a final score of 83-54 then the soccer teams took on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 4th. The JV girls basketball team take on Kern Valley on Jan. 14th while the Varsity basketball teams took on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 4th: scores in our next report.
DESERT – According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions Varsity boys soccer team took on Kern Valley on Jan. 4th then traveled to Bishop Union on Jan. 6th while the Varsity girls host Mammoth on Jan. 11th; the Scorpions JV girls and Varsity basketball teams also took on Kern Valley on Jan. 4th they then take on Rosamond on Jan. 14th: scores in our next report.
MOJAVE – According to MaxPreps, the Mustangs Varsity boys soccer team travel to Lucerne Valley on Jan. 14th and the Varsity girls soccer team take on Silver Valley on Feb. 2nd. The Mustangs Varsity girls basketball team hosted Baker on Jan. 4th then traveled to Big Pine on Jan. 8th while the Varsity boys host Trona on Jan. 13th: scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners Varsity girls soccer team hosted Bishop Union on Jan. 4th then both Varsity teams traveled to Boron on Jan. 6th; the Varsity girls basketball team took on Paraclete on Dec. 28th in a neutral tournament and won by a final score of 54-53, they then played Garces Memorial on Dec. 29th and lost by a final score of 54-35; the girls then took on Independence the last day of the tournament on Dec. 30th and lost by a final score of 50-35 then, the basketball teams took on Bishop Union on Jan. 4th and Boron on Jan. 7th: scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – According to MaxPreps, the Warriors Varsity girls and boys soccer teams traveled to Ridgeview on Jan. 4th then the soccer teams took on Independence on Jan. 6th while the JV girls basketball team hosted the Wasco Tigers on Dec. 13th (I know this score is a little late too) and won by a final score of 59-16. The Warriors Varsity girls basketball team took on Liberty in a neutral tournament on Dec. 28th and lost by a final score of 50-38 then took on Cabrillo in the 2nd day on Dec. 29th and lost by a final score of 32-31, on Dec. 30th; the girls took on Orcutt Academy and lost by a final score of 38-28. The basketball teams all took on Ridgeview on Jan. 4th then Independence on Jan. 6th: scores in our next report.
