Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, it's week 10 of the regular season and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats hosted Calif. City on April 18th and won by a final score of 6-3 in 6 1/2 innings, took on Desert on April 21st and shut the Scorpions out by a final score of 18-0 in 5 innings (the Bobcats and Scorpions dedicated this game to Bobcat #19 Kaili York because she was injured in a car accident and is recovering at home) then hosted Kern Valley on April 25th, traveled to Mammoth of April 28th then Rosamond on May 2nd; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity team traveled to Boron on April 18th and lost by a final score of 6-3 in 6 1/2 innings then hit the field against Rosamond on April 21st and won by a final score of 8-3 in 7 innings before hosting Desert on April 25th then played Frazier Mountain on April 28th before taking on Mammoth on May 2nd; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions took on Frazier Mountain on April 18th (no score reported at this time), hosted Rosamond on April 20th and lost by a final score of 22-2 in 4 1/2 innings, hosted Boron on April 21st and lost by shut out by a final score of 18-0 in 5 innings (the Scorpions and Bobcats dedicated this game to Bobcat #19 Kaili York because she was injured in a car accident and is recovering at home); they then took on Calif. City on April 25th and Kern Valley on April 28th then host Bishop Union on May 2nd; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustangs took on Immanuel Christian on April 18th and lost by a final score of 20-2 in 5 innings, Lone Pine again on April 21st (no score reported at this time), Big Pine on April 25th and Baker Valley on April 28th then hit the field against Lone Pine in their final game of the regular season on May 5th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners played on Desert on April 20th and won by a final score of 22-2 in 4 1/2 innings, Calif. City on April 21st and lost by a final score of 8-3 in 7 innings and Frazier Mountain on April 25th before traveling to Bishop Union on April 28th then Boron on May 2nd; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Varsity team took on Taft on April 17th and lost by a final score of 11-0 in 4 1/2 innings, East Bakersfield on April 18th and won by a final score of 16-1 in 4 1/2 innings, East Bakersfield on April 20th and won by a final score of 14-1 in 5 innings ,North on April 25th then again on April 27th and traveled to West on May 2nd; scores in our next report.
