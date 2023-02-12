Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, we're close to the end of regular season play while bringing you all the latest scores and final games on tap according to MaxPreps. Who's going to the playoffs? Who will become CIF Champions in the High Desert; stay tuned for the season enders, totals overall and playoffs advancements.
BORON - the Bobcats, took on Rosamond on Jan. 31st; the JV girls lost by a final score of 22-9, the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 41-23, the JV Boys lost by a final score of 45-26 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 67-32; then traveled to Frazier Mountain on Feb. 3rd; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 44-6 and the Varsity boys game was canceled before hosted Bishop Union on Feb. 7th (Senior Night) then took on Calif. City on Feb.9th in their final games of the regular season; scores and final regular season standings in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens took on Mammoth on Jan. 31st; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 39-33 and the Varsity boys also won by a final score of 66-62. The Ravens then hosted Bishop Union on Feb. 3rd; the Varsity girls (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys (no score reported at this time) before taking on Kern Valley on Feb. 7th then hosted Boron (Senior Night) on Feb. 9th; scores and final regular season standings in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions took on Bishop Union on Jan. 31st; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 47-38, the JV boys lost by a final score of 44-39 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 53-49. The Scorpions then hit the court against Rosamond on Feb. 7th before taking on Frazier Mountain on Feb. 9th (Senior Night); scores and final regular season standings in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs played Trona on Jan. 31st; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 51-15 and the Varsity boyswon by a final score of 68-38. The Mustangs then took on Lone Pine on Feb. 7th before playing Immanuel Christian again on Feb. 10th; scores and final regular season standings in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners took on Boron on Jan. 31st; the JV girls won by a final score of 22-9, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 41-23, the JV boys won by a final score of 45-26 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 67-32. The Roadrunners then headed to Kern Valley on Feb. 3rd; the JV girls (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 35-34, the JV boys (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 78-54 (#5 Aaron Blake was named Player of the Game) before taking on Desert at home on Feb. 7th (Senior Night) and Mammoth on Feb. 9th; scores and final regular season standings in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the Warriors took on East Bakersfield on Feb. 1st; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 67-28 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 60-56; the Warriors then took on North on Feb. 3rd; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 76-7 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 63-39. The Warriors
headed to West on Feb. 8th and hosted Arvin on Feb. 10th (Senior Night); scores and final regular season standings in our next report.
