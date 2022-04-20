Hello there again sports fans, East Kern area high school spring sports are now in their ninth week of action and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap for the regular season from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats took on Calif. City on April 19th then returned home to play Desert on April 22nd: scores for the games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity girls took on Immanuel Christian on April 11th and came away with a huge win by a final score of 23-10 in 5 innings; both teams traveled to Mojave on April 13th where the girls won by a final score of 18-5 in 5 innings, the boys also won by a final score of 19-2 in 5 innings then both teams return home to play Boron on April 19th: scores for the games in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions took on Bishop Union on April 12th; the girls had a shut out loss by a final score of 20-0 in 5 innings (#55 Izzie Rodriguez was named Player of the Game), the boys also lost by a final score of 25-1 in 5 innings. The Scorpions then hosted Frazier Mountain on April 19th and traveled to Boron on April 22nd: scores for the games in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Mustangs took on Trona again on April 12th; the girls (no score reported at this time) and the boys lost by a final score of 14-9 then both teams then hosted Calif. City on April 13th; the girls lost by a final score of 18-5 in 5 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 19-2 in 5 innings. The Varsity boys then hosted Lone Pine on April 15th (no score reported at this time) and the girls took on Immanuel Christian on April 19th: scores for the games in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners Varsity teams traveled to Mammoth on April 12th; the girls came home with a shut out win by a final score of 24-0 in 5 innings: the boys also came home with a win by a final score of 2-0 shutting out the Huskies in 7 innings. The Roadrunners on Calif. City on April 22nd: scores for the games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity girls played Summer Charter Collegiate Academy on April 8th in a neutral tournament and won by a final score of 13-2 in 5 innings then took on Chavez on April 9th and lost by a final score of 6-2 (Chavez #8 Emma Robles was named Player of the Game) then took on Wasco and were shut out by a final score of 9-0 in 6 innings; the Varsity boys played Tulare Union in the Visalia Tournament on April 11th and shut out The Tribe by a final score of 15-0 in 7 innings; the boys then played Sanger on April 12th and Tulare Western on April 13th (no score reported for either game a this time). The Warriors teams take on Independence on April 20th; scores for the games in our next report.
