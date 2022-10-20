Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, week 9 of high school volleyball has officially and with just 2 games left in regular season play, we’re bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk as the race for a spot in the 2022-23 CIF Championship playoffs continues. Here's the latest scores and regular season standings according to MaxPreps so, let's get started.
BORON – the Bobcats JV and Varsity teams took Rosamond on Oct. 11th; the JV team lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (15-25 and 11-25) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (13-25, 16-25, 27-25 and 17-25), Rosamond #13/23 Alexy Finch was named Player of the Match. The Bobcats then headed to Frazier Mountain on Oct 13th (no score reported for the JV team at this time) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (20-25, 13-25 and 14-25); the Bobcats then hosted Bishop Union for Senior Night on Oct. 18th then headed to Calif. City on Oct. 20th; scores and final season in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity team took on Mammoth on Oct. 11th and lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (22-25, 21-25 and 21-25) then took on Bishop Union on Oct. 13th where they lost again by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (19-25, 25-16 and 22-25 before both teams went head to head against Kern Valley on Oct. 18th and hosted Boron for Senior Night on Oct. 20th; scores and final season standings in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions JV and Varsity teams hit the road against Kern Valley on Oct. 6th; the JV team (updated score) lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-17, 25-19 and 25-10) and the Varsity team (updated score) lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-17, 25-19 and 25-10). The Scorpions hosted Bishop Union on Oct. 11th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) while the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-4, 25-14 and 25-9); both teams traveled to Mammoth on Oct. 13th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team played a double-header, in the first match they lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-8, 25-9 and 25-10) and the second match they also lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (10-25, 8-25 and 6-25) before heading to Rosamond on Oct. 18th then take on Frazier Mountain for Senior Night on Oct. 20th; scores and final season standings in our next report.
MOJAVE – the Mustangs took on Lee Vining on Oct. 8th and won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-20, 25-21 and 25-14); they then played Lone Pine on Oct. 12th and lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (20-25, 17-25 and 8-25). The Mustangs hit the road against Baker on Oct. 18th then they played their final game of the regular season in Trona on Oct. 20th; scores and final season standings in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners JV and Varsity teams hosted Boron for Senior Night on Oct. 11th; the JV team won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (15-25 and 11-25) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (13-25, 16-25, 27-25 and 25-17), #13/23 Alexy Finch was named Player of the Match. The Roadrunners then traveled to Kern Valley on Oct. 13th (no scores reported for either team at this time) and took on Desert Oct. 18th then headed to Mammoth on Oct. 20th for their final games of the regular season; scores and final season standings in our next report. The Roadrunners held their Senior Night on Oct. 11th and we want to recognize the Varsity senior players who are: #4 Alyssa Cowart, #5 Elizabeth Cowart, #6 Aris Vargas, #7 Kaedance Collette, #9 Amber Jordan, #11 Kylee Eubanks-Hemme, #13/23 Alexy Finch and #27 Madison Moore. Congratulations on a well-played regular season and best wishes in your futures.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors JV and Varsity teams took on East Bakersfield on Oct. 11th; the JV team won by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (25-9, 8-25 and 11-15) and the Varsity also won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (19-25, 20-25 and 18-25). The Warriors then played North on Oct. 13th; the JV team won again by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (16-25 and 23-25) and the Varsity team won again by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-19, 17-25, 24-26 and 17-25). The Warriors then headed to West on Oct. 18th before hosting Senior Night/Parent Night against Arvin on Oct. 20th in their final games of the regular season; scores and final season standings in our next report.
