BORON - West Boron Elementary School was the place to be on the evening of Sept. 7th; the school hosted Back to School Night where residents and the children were able to come out and meet the teachers, see the classrooms and have the kids play on the playground.
The event started off with a taco dinner that consisted of 2 tacos, rice and beans; soda and bottled water were also available as well as some yummy desserts. The cost for the dinner was $8/no drink and $9/including drink, desserts varied in price from .50 to $2.
After folks got done eating, they were able to explore the campus and check out their student’s classrooms along with talking with their teachers.
At about 6:15pm, a raffle drawing was held; each class made baskets full of goodies to be raffled off and all the proceeds go towards class activities.
The Mojave Desert News wants to thank West Boron Elementary School for inviting us to join you for dinner and the raffle. The school would also like to thank the many volunteers who helped set up, serve and clean up after the dinner, all the parents who took the time to get the necessary items for the dinner and raffle, the community of Boron for all your support and the staff and faculty at the school and the district; have a great school year and see you all next time.
