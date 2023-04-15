Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, it's week 8 of the regular season (a lot of rained out games this season so far) and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats took on Bishop Union on April 4th and came home with a shut out win by a final score of 9-0 in 7 innings then host Desert on April 5th and won by a final score of 11-1 and Frazier Mountain on April 11th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity team took on Lone Pine on April 4th and won by a final score of 26-16 in 5 innings then traveled to Immanuel Christian on April 6th and won by a final score of 12-4 in 7 innings before hosting Bishop Union on April 11th; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions Varsity team took Bishop Union on March 31st (updated scoring) and came home with a shut out win by a final score of 21-0 in 6 innings. The girls hit the field against Boron on April 5th and lost by a final score of 11-1 then played Mammoth on April 7th at home and won by a final score of 20-2 in 5 innings. The girls then host Rosamond on April 14th before traveling to Frazier Mountain on April 18th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustangs hit the field against Trona on April 4th at home and won huge by a final score of 22-1; they then traveled to Trona on April 11th and Immanuel Christian on April 18th and Lone Pine on April 21st; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity team hosted Kern Valley on April 11th, took on Desert on April 19th, Calif. City on April 21st and Frazier Mountain on April 25th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors Varsity team took on South on March 16th (updated scoring) and won by a final score of 20-6, Liberty on March 17th (updated scoring) and lost by a final score of 8-0 then took on North on March 23rd (no game) and hosted West on March 28th where they won by a final score of 24-2 in 4 innings. The Warriors took on Arvin on March 30th (no score reported at this time),South on April 11th and 13th then North on April 25th; scores in our next report.
