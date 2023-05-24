Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, the race for the CIF Championship is on and we have all the latest games and advancements from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens took on South in the 1st round on May 17th and won by a final score of 9-4 which took them to the quarterfinals on May 19th against Kern Valley and lost by a final score of 15-3 in 6 1/2 innings which takes them out of the race for the CIF Championship. We want to congratulate the Ravens for a well played season and for making it to the quarterfinals for CIF. Go Ravens.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners hit the field against Lee Vining in the 1st round on May 17th and won huge by a final score of 33-4. The Roadrunners hit the field against Firebaugh on May 19th in the quarterfinals and unfortunately lost by an upsetting final score of 3-2 in 7 innings which takes them out of the running for the CIF Championship. We want to express our congratulations to the Roadrunners for one great season and for making it to the quarterfinals. Go Roadrunners.
TEHACHAPI - the Warriors took on Washington Union in the 1st round on May 17th and unfortunately lost by a final score of 3-1 in 6 1/2 innings which takes them out of the race for the championship; we want to congratulate the Warriors for winning the South Yosemite League Championship and also for making it to the first round of the playoffs.
