As we head into the fourth week of fall sports, area teams are feeling the heat (no pun intended); here’s the latest in volleyball scores and standings from around the East Kern area.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats Varsity volleyball team hosted the Desert Scorpions on Sept. 7th and came away with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-18, 25-16 and 25-14); Bobcat Senior #24 Tatum Wiggs was named Player of the Match. The Bobcats volleyball team hosted Kern Valley on Sept. 9th and the Bobcats are scheduled to take on Mammoth on Sept. 14th at home then travel to Rosamond to play the Runners on Sept. 16th; scores and updated standings in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Ravens JV and Varsity volleyball teams played the Rosamond Runners on Sept. 7th (unfortunately, we don’t have a score for the JV game) where the Varsity team came away with a loss by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (19-25, 22-25 25-22 and 10-25); the Ravens Varsity team hosted the Desert Scorpions on Sept. 9th and came away with a win by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (25-14 25-19, 25-18, 25-12 and 15-8). The Varsity Ravens were 1-3 overall and 5th in the High Desert League when they played in a neutral tournament on Sept. 10th and 11th; scores and updated standings in our next report.
DESERT – The Desert Scorpions traveled to Boron to play the Bobcats Varsity volleyball team on Sept. 7th where they came home with a loss by a final score of 0-3 in 3 sets (18-25, 16-25 and 14-25) then they played Calif. City on Sept. 9th and came away with yet another loss by a final score of 2-3 in 5 sets (14-25 19-25, 18-25, 12-25 and 8-15). The Scorpions are 1-2 overall and 7th in the High Desert League when they traveled to Kern Valley on Sept. 14th; scores and updated standings in our next report.
MOJAVE – The Mojave Mustangs were scheduled to host Lee Vining on Sept. 11th and entered in the Hi-Lo League when they took on Immanuel Christian at home on Sept. 14th.
ROSAMOND – The Runners JV volleyball team hosted the Calif. City Ravens on Sept. 7th (no score reported) then hosted the Antelope Valley Antelopes on Sept. 8th where they came away with a win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-6 and 25-21) then hosted Frazier Mountain on Sept. 9th (no score reported); the JV team is 3-0 overall when they travel to Mammoth on Sept. 28th; the Varsity Runners also hosted Calif. City on Sept. 7th where they came away with a loss by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (19-25, 22-25, 25-22 and 10-25) then they hosted the Antelope Valley Antelopes on Sept. 8th and came away with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-17, 25-10 and 25-10), the Varsity Runners then hosted Frazier Mountain on Sept. 9th and came away with yet another win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (29-27, 25-11 and 25-19); the Varsity team was 5-0 overall, 2-0 in league play and 3rd in the High Desert League when they traveled to Bishop Union on Sept. 14th before returning home to play Boron on Sept. 16th; scores and updated standings in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – The Tehachapi Warriors JV and Varsity volleyball teams hosted the Garces Memorial Rams on Sept. 9th where the JV team came away with a loss by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (22-25, 23-25 and 10-15); the JV team was 2-3 overall when they traveled to Highland on Sept. 14th then returned home to take on Bakersfield on Sept. 16th. The Varsity Warriors also hosted the Garces Memorial Rams on Sept. 9th (no score as of yet) and are 2-2 overall and 1st in the South Yosemite League when they entered a neutral tournament on Sept. 10th against Taft, Porterville Foothill and Wasco and other teams on Sept. 11th: scores and updated standings in our next report.
