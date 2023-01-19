Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; now that Winter Break is over, we have all the latest scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps so, let's get started.
BORON – the Bobcats took on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 10th (cancelled and re-scheduled due to weather) then hosted Bishop Union on Jan. 12th; the Varsity girls lost huge by a final score of 12-0 (9-0 and 3-0) and the Varsity boys (no score reported at this time) before traveling to Vasquez on Jan. 14th (canceled due to weather), Calif. City on Jan. 17th then host Desert on Jan. 19th then Kern Valley on Jan. 24th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens hosted Bishop Union on Jan. 10th (cancelled and re-scheduled due to weather) then headed to Kern Valley on Jan. 12th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 2-0 (1-0 and 1-0) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 3-2 (0-1 and 3-1) before taking on Boron at home on Jan. 17th, Bishop Union on Jan. 18th and Rosamond on Jan. 19th then headed to Desert on Jan. 24th; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions took on Mammoth on Jan. 10th (cancelled and re-scheduled due to weather) then played Rosamond at home on Jan. 12; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 5-3 (0-3 and 3-2, Rosamond #13 Alexy Finch was named Player of the Game) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 8-0 (0-4 and 0-4); they then took on Frazier Mountain, took on Kern Valley on Jan. 19th and Boron on Jan. 20th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE – the Mustangs Varsity teams took on Palmdale on Jan. 10th, (cancelled due to weather) then both teams field it against Vasquez on Jan. 17th in their final games of the regular season; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity teams took on Kern Valley on Jan. 10th (cancelled and re-scheduled due to weather); they then hosted Desert on Jan. 12th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 5-3 (0-3 and 3-2; #13 Alexy Finch was named Player of the Game) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 8-0 (4-0 and 4-0) before both teams headed to Mammoth on Jan. 17th then took on Calif. City on Jan. 19th then the girls take on Kern Valley on Jan. 23rd and the boys take on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 24th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors JV boys and Varsity teams hit the field against East Bakersfield on Jan. 13th; the JV girls (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 3-0, the JV boys tied their game by a final score of 1-1 (1-0 and 0-1) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 5-0 (0-1 and 0-4). The teams took on North again on Jan. 18th, West on Jan. 20th and Arvin on Jan. 25th; scores in our next report.
