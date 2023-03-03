EAST KERN COUNTY - Hello out there all you high school sports fans from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk; well, the Rosamond Varsity girls made it all the way to the Central Section Championship for 2023, here's the final games of the season and who was crowned 2023 CIF Champions.
DESERT - The Varsity girls hit the field against McLane in the semi-final round of the 2023 CIF Central Section Division 4 championship on Feb. 22nd and lost by Forfeit by a final score of 1-0 which takes them out of the championship game. Rosamond will take on McLane in the 2023 CIF Central Section Division 4 Championship game. Congratulations to the Scorpions for a very well-played post-season.
ROSAMOND - The Varsity girls hit the field in the semi-finals round against Dos Palos on Feb. 21st and won by a final score of 2-1 which took them to the championship game against McLane on Feb. 24th (game may have been re-scheduled due to weather); the Varsity boys took on Delano in the semi-final round of the CIF Central Section Devision 5 championship and lost by a final score of 3-0 which knocked them out of the running for the championship. We want to congratulate the Varsity Roadrunners boys for a well-played post-season and hope to have the final results of the girls championship game in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.