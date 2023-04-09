Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, we're in week 7 of regular season play and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON - the Bobcats took on Desert on March 21st (canceled; field to wet to play), Legacy Christian Academy (no score reported at this time), Kern Valley on March 24th and lost by a final score of 20-6, Mammoth on March 28th (no score reported at this time) and Rosamond on March 31st (lost again by a final score of 22-1 in 5 innings. The Bobcats took on Bishop Union on April 4th then hosted Frazier Mountain on April 11th, Calif. City on April 18th then traveled to Desert on April 21st; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens hit the field against Rosamond on March 21st and lost by a final score of 3-1 in 7 innings, took on Desert on March 24th and won by a final score of 18-5 in 6 innings, Frazier Mountain on March 28th where they won by a final score of 9-8 in 6 1/2 innings and Mammoth on March 31st and lost again by a final score of 7-5 in 7 innings. The Ravens hosted Lone Pine on April 4th then take on Immanuel Christian on April 6th, host Bishop Union on April 11th and Kern Valley on April 14th before taking on Boron on April 18th; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions played against Boron on March 21st (canceled; field to wet to play), Calif. City on March 24th and lost by a final score of 18-5 in 6 innings, headed to Kern Valley on March 28th and came home with a loss by a final score of 12-3 and Bishop Union on March 31st, the boys lost by a final score of 15-1 in 4 1/2 innings. The Scorpoins host Mammoth on April 11th, travel to Frazier Mountain on April 18th then host Boron on April 21st and Kern Valley on April 28th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs took time off for Spring Break before hitting the field against Trona on April 4th and 11th then host Immanuel Christian on April 18th before taking on Lone Pine on April 21st; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners (Varsity only) then hit the field against Calif. City on March 21st and won by a final score of 3-1 in 7 innings, Frazier Mountain on March 24th (no score reported at this time), Bishop Union (JV and Varsity) on March 28th; the JV team won by a final score of 13 in 4 innings and the Varsity team won by a final score of 5-4 in 6 1/2 inings and Boron (Varsity only) on March 31st where they won by a final score of 22-1 in 5 innings. The Roadrunners host Kern Valley on April 11th (both teams), travel to Desert on April 19th (Varsity only), host Calif. City on April 21st (Varsity only) and Frazier Mountain on April 25th (Varsity only); scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the JV/Varsity teams took on East Bakersfield on March 21st; the JV team won by a final score of 12-3 in 5 innings and the Varsity team tied their game by a final score of 6-6 in 7 innings; the Varsity team traveled to North on March 23rd (no score reported at this time), the JV team took on North on March 25th and won by a final score of 11-2 in 5 innings, the Varsity team (updated scoring) won by a final score of 18-2 in 7 innings; both team hit the field against West on March 28th; the JV team won by a final score of 15-5 in 4 1/2 innings and the Varsity team won by a final score of 23-1 in 5 innings. The Varsity Warriors then took on Arvin on March 30th (no score reported at this time); Varsity team then hit the field against Sanger and Lindsay on April 3rd, Monache on April 4th and Golden West on April 5th before both teams take on South on April 11th, South on April 13th and East Bakersfield on April 18th; scores in our next report.
