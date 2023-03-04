Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, it's week 2 of the regular season (and what a week it's been) and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity team took on Desert Christian Academy at home on Feb. 21st and won by a final score of 19-4 in 4 1/2 innings then hosted Rim of the World on Feb. 27th (weather permitting) before taking on Excelsior Charter on March 9th and Legacy on March 14th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity team traveled to Desert Christian on Feb. 16th (updated scoring) and won by a final score of 18-15 in 7 innings then hosted Mojave on Feb. 21st and won by a final score of 17-6 in 7 innings; they then traveled to Trona on Feb. 23rd and won again in a shut-out game by a final score of 6-0 in 6 1/2 innings then traveled to Immanuel Christian on March 7th and Little Rock on March 11th; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions Varsity team takes on Silver Valley on March 2nd in their season opener then heads to Lone Pine on March 10th and University Prep on March 14th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustangs Varsity team traveled to Calif. City on Feb. 21st and returned home with a loss by a finals core of 17-6 in 7 innings; the Mustangs take on Kern Valley on March 7th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity team hit the field against Burroughs on Feb. 20th and won by a final score of 17-15 in 6 innings, they then take on Knight on Feb. 28th (weather permitting); scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors Varsity team headed to Taft on March 2nd and Highland on March 14th then host South on March 16th; scores in our next report.
