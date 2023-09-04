EAST KERN COUNTY - Hello there, all you East Kern County sports fans; now that summer is over and school is back in session, the East Kern County High School football teams have taken to their fields in the race for the CIF championship. The following list is the area teams and their week 3 scores and season openers from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk.
BORON - the Bobcats JV/Varsity teams then took on Mira Monte on Aug. 26th; the JV team (no score reported at this time), and the Varsity team won by a final score of 56-29. The Bobcats then hosted Riverside Prep on Sept. 1st and Sierra on Sept. 8th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - The Ravens Varsity traveled to Lindsay on Aug. 25th and lost huge by a final score of 54-0 then hit the field against Vasquez on Sept. 1st and Foothill on Sept. 8th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
DESERT - The Scorpions Varsity team took on Foothill in their season opener on August 24th and lost huge by a final score of 63-0 then took on Silver Valley on Sept. 1st and Little Rock on Sept. 8th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustang Varsity team is scheduled to take on United Christian Academy in their season opener on September 9th, then travel to Alpaugh on September 15th and host Mammoth on Sept. 22nd; scores and games on tap in our next report.
ROSAMOND - The Roadrunners JV/Varsity teams travel to Big Bear on Sept. 2nd and the Varsity team takes on Vasquez on Sept. 8th then Foothill on Sept. 15th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the JV/Varsity teams then traveled to Highland on Aug. 24th (JV season opener); the JV team lost by a final score of 20-7 and the Varsity team won by a final score of 29-7; both teams took on Taft on Sept. 1st before hosting Wasco on Sept. 8th and Arvin on Sept. 15th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
