Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, we're down to the final weeks of regular season play and we're bringing you all latest games and the race for the CIF Championship Playoff berths from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps. The road to the CIF Central Section Championship bracket will be in our next report so stay tuned.
BORON - the Bobcats traveled to Frazier Mountain on May 5th and lost by a final score of 3-2 in 6 1/2 innings (updated scoring), hosted Bishop Union on May 9th (Senior Night) and lost by a final score of 12-2 in 6 innings then took on Calif. City in their final game of the regular season on May 11th and came home with a win by a final score of 25-4 in 5 innings; we want to recognize the senior Bobcat players and they are: #3 Milroy Martz, #5 Dale Ward, #7 Max Howard, #8 Adrian Lyon, #13 Aiden Day and #99 Carson Burkhead; congratulations to the seniors and the team for a well played regular season. The Bobcats finished the regular season at 3-16 overall and 6th in the High Desert League.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens hit the field against Kern Valley on May 9th and lost by a final score of 5-1 and hosted Boron in their final game of the regular season on May 11th and lost by a final score of 25-4 in 5 innings; we want to recognize the senior players and they are: #2 Austin Toomer, #9 Andrew Fuentes, #28 Ballard William and #34 Nate Baker; congratulations to the senior players and the team for a well played regular season. The Ravens finished their regular season at 14-11 overall and 4th in the High Desert League.
DESERT - the Scorpions took on Rosamond on May 9th and lost by a final score of 17-3 in 5 innings then hosted Frazier Mountain in a double-header on May 11th (Senior Night; no score reported at this time) in their final game of the regular season; unfortunately, we don't have the names of the senior players but want to congratulate them and the team for a well played regular season; score from May 11th game and final regular season standings in our next report.
MOJAVE - the played their last game of the regular season on May 2nd against Lone Pine where they lost by a final score of 15-2; the Mustangs finished their regular season at 4-9 overall and 3rd in the Hi-Lo League. We featured the seniors in last weeks reports and we want to say congratulations to the Mustangs for a well played season.
ROSAMOND - the JV team took on Kern Valley on May 5th (updated scoring) and lost by a final score of 8-7 in 5 1/2 innings, the Varsity Roadrunners took on Desert on May 9th (Varsity only) and won by a final score of 17-3 in 5 innings then took on Mammoth in a double header on May 11th (Senior Night); the first game, Rosamond won by a final score of 11-0 in 5 innings and the second game, they won again by a final score of 13-3 in 5 innings. We want to recognize the senior players and they are: #1 Daniel Flores, #12 Aaron Pelaez, #19 Michael Sanchez and #20 Elias Luna; congratulations to the seniors and the rest of the team for a well played regular season. The Varsity team played their final game of the regular season in a neutral tournament on May 17th, the JV Roadrunners finished their regular season at 4-7-1 overall and we'll have the score from the May 17th game and final regular season standings in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the JV and Varsity Warriors hosted Arvin on May 9th (Senior Night); the JV team won by a final score of 9-4 in 6 1/2 innings and the Varsity team also won by a final score of 11-5 in 6 1/2 innings; both teams then travel to Arvin on May 11th for their final games of the regular season; the JV team came away with a win by a final score of 6-1 in 7 innings and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 5-4 in 7 innings. We want to recognize all the senior players and they are: #1 Kamron Westerby, #2 Dillon Kerre, #4 Kamron Sanchez, #5 Turtle Thomson, #8 Reed Segale and #16 Cole Nicholas. Congratulations to the senior players and the rest of the team for a well played regular season; the Warriors JV team finished their regular season at 18-4 overall and the Varsity team finished their regular season at 21-7 overall and 1st in the South Yosemite League which clinches them a spot in the CIF Central Section Playoff berths.
