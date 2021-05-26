EAST KERN COUNTY – East Kern County high school springs sports are starting to wind down with just a few more games left as we continue to bring you the latest in sports and stats. The following is the latest scores and stats from around the world of high school baseball/softball.
The Boron Bobcats Varsity baseball team traveled to Mammoth to take on the Huskies on May 20th and came home with a loss by a final score of 11-10 while the softball team came home with a win against Mammoth by a final score of 24-9 in 5 innings. The baseball team is 3-6 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League and the softball team is 8-4 overall and 4th in the High Desert League when they take on Rosamond at home for Senior Night on May 24th; scores and stats in our next report.
The Desert Scorpions played the Lone Pine Eagles at home on May 14th and came away with a win by a final score of 10-0 which puts them at 4-2 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League when the travel to Bishop Union to take on the Broncos on May 24th; scores and stats in our next report.
The Rosamond Runners Varsity baseball team took on Bishop Union at home on May 20th and came away with a loss by a final score of 18-2; they then traveled to Vasquez on May 22nd to take on the Mustangs where they came home with another loss by a final score of 12-2 in 6 innings which puts them at 5-6 overall and 2nd in the High Desert League when they travel to Boron on May 24th; the Runners Varsity softball team hosted the Bishop Union Broncos at home on May 20th and came away with a win by a final score of 10-0 in 6 innings then traveled to Vasquez to play the Mustangs on May 22nd where the came home with a loss by a final score of 16-5 in 5 innings. The softball team is 7-5 overall and 2nd in the High Desert League when the travel to Boron to play the Bobcats; scores and stats in our next report.
The Tehachapi Warriors Varsity baseball team traveled to Delano to play the Kennedy Thunderbirds on May 19th and came home with a win by a final score of 8-2 in 7 innings then hosted the Wasco Tigers on May 21st; where they came away with a loss by a final score of 9-7 in favor of the Tigers; the Warriors softball team played their final game of the season in Wasco against the Tigers on May 21st; the baseball team is 8-4 overall and 5th in the South Sequoia League when they travel to Rosamond on May 27th; scores and stats in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.