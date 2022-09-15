Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, week four of high school volleyball has officially ended; as we begin week 5, we’re bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from week 4 from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk. Here's the latest scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats JV and the Varsity volleyball teams took on the Desert Scorpions on Sept. 6th at home where the JV team lost by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (25-23, 21-28 and 15-9) and the Varsity team came away with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (17-25, 10-25 and 19-25); the Bobcats took on Kern Valley on Sept. 8th; the JV team came home with a loss by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (10-25 and 22-25) and the Varsity team lost by as final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (20-25, 19-25, 25-19 and 23-25) then both teams traveled to Mammoth on Sept. 13th and hosted Rosamond on Sept. 15th; scores from the games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens JV team and Varsity teams took on Rosamond on Sept. 6th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team came away with a loss by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (25-21, 25-27, 24-26, 25-16 and 15-7) Player of the Match was Rosamond #11 Kylee Eubanks-Hemme. The Ravens then left their nest and headed to Desert on Sept. 8th; the JV team came home with a win by a final score of 2-0 and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-16, 25-14 and 25-21). The Varsity team then played Bishop Union in a neutral tournament on Sept. 9th and lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (18-25 and 22-25) and Antelope Valley on Sept.10th; the Ravens took the win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-16 and 25-19). According to MaxPreps then both teams hosted Frazier Mountain on Sept. 13th and Mammoth on Sept. 15th; scores from the games in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions JV team and Varsity teams took on Boron on Sept. 6th where the JV team won by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (25-23, 21-25 and 15-9)and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-2 in 3 sets (17-25, 10-25 and 19-25). The Scorpions then hosted Antelope Valley on Sept. 7th; the JV team lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-9 and 25-20), the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-22, 25-17 and 30-28). The Scorpions then took on the Ravens at home on Sept. 8th where the JV team lost by a final score of 2-0 and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-16, 25-14 and 25-21) then both teams took on Kern Valley on Sept. 13th and Bishop Union on Sept. 15th; scores for the games in our next report.
MOJAVE – the Mustangs hosted Baker on Sept. 6th at the Mustang Corral and lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-9, 25-11 and 25-23) then took on Lone Pine on Sept. 9th and lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-15, 25-17 and 25-14) before traveling the Immanuel Christian on Sept. 13th; they then took on Trona at the Mustang Corral on Sept. 16th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners traveled to Calif. City on Sept. 6th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (25-21, 25-27, 24-26, 25-16 and 15-7) Player of the Match was #11 Kylee Eubanks-Hemme. The Roadrunners took on Frazier Mountain on Sept. 8th; the JV team lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (21-25 and 21-25- and the Varsity team (no score reported at this time); the Varsity team then played in a neutral tournament on Sept. 9th against Monache (no score reported at this time) and before both teams hosted Bishop Union on Sept. 13th then take on Boron on Sept. 15th; scores for the games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors JV and the Varsity took on Centennial at home on Sept. 6th; the JV team lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-15 and 25-17) Player of the Match was Centennial #11 Gracie Gabbert and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-15, 25-19 and 25-14) then took on Del Oro on Sept. 8th (no score reported at this time); the Varsity team then played Porterville in a neutral tournament on Sept. 9th and lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (20-25 and 19-25) then took on Bakersfield and lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (26-27 and 19-25) before both team took on Highland on Sept. 13th and Frontier on Sept. 15th; scores for the games in our next report.
