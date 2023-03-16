Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, we're in week 4 of regular season play and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON - the Bobcats played in the Jamie Harper tournament at home on March 10th (rained out after 1st inning) and 11th; they then hosted Hesperia Christian on March 16th, took on Desert on March 21st, Kern Valley on March 24th and Mammoth on March 28th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens hit the field against Immanuel Christian on March 9th (no score reported at this time), headed to Littlerock on March 11th (weather permitting), took on Mojave on March 14th then hit the field against Rosamond on March 21st; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions played in a neutral tournament on March 10th (rained out after 1st inning) then hit the field against University Prep on March 14th, hit the field against Boron on March 21st and headed to Kern Valley (weather and road conditions permitting) on March 28th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs hit the field against Calif. City on March 14th, Immanuel Christian on March 17th, Lee Vining (weather and road conditions permitting) on March 28th and Lone Pine on March 31st; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the JV team played Desert Christian on March 8th and walked away with a lost by a final score of 17-16 in 4 innings, the Varsity team took on North on March 9th and lost by a final score of 3-1 in 7 innings then played in a neutral tournament on March 10th (rained out). The JV/Varsity teams took on South on March 14th, Calif. City on March 21st, Frazier Mountain (weather and road conditions permitting) on March 24th and Boron on March 31st; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the JV/Varsity teams took on Taft on March 3rd; the JV team shut-out Taft (updated scoring) by a final score of 16-0 in 4 innings and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 2-0 in 6 1/2 innings. The Warriors took on Chavez on March 6th; the JV team lost by a final score of 2-1 in 7 innings and the Varsity team won by a final score of 5-4 in 7 innings. The Warriors then took on Highland on March 9th (Varsity only) and won again by a final score of 5-4 then both teams hit the field against Immanuel on March 13th and hosted South on March 16th; scores in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.