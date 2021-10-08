Well, here we are nearing the end of the 2021-22 volleyball season and the area teams are battling it out for a place in the league play-offs; here’s the latest scores and updated standings from around the world of high school volleyball.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats JV volleyball team hosted the Mammoth Huskies on Sept. 14th and came away with a loss by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-17 and 25-8), they then took on the Rosamond Roadrunners on Sept. 16th and lost again by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (21-25 and 13-25); the JV team is 1-2 overall when they travel to Mammoth on Oct. 7th. Meanwhile, the Varsity team traveled to Calif. City to take on the Ravens in their nest on Sept. 28th and lost by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (11-25, 25-15, 16-25 and 18-25), the Bobcats then hosted the Desert Scorpions on Sept. 30th (no score reported) and are 5-7 overall and 4th in the High Desert League when they travel to Kern Valley on Oct. 5th: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – The JV Ravens hosted the Rosamond Roadrunners on Sept. 30th and came away with a loss by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-10 and 25-19) while the Varsity Ravens hosted the Boron Bobcats on Sept. 28th and came away with a win by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (11-25, 25-15, 16-25 and 18-25) they then hosted the Rosamond Roadrunners on Sept. 30th and came away with a loss by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (22-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-14 and 15-6); the JV Ravens are 1-2 overall and the Varsity Ravens are 2-14 overall and 6th in the High Desert League when they travel to Desert to play the Scorpions on Oct. 5th then return home to play Frazier Mountain on Oct. 7th: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
DESERT – The Desert Scorpions JV team traveled to Mammoth to take on the Huskies on Sept. 21st (no score reported) and the Varsity team hosted the Frazier Mountain Falcons on Sept. 28th where they came away with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-8, 25-11 and 25-18), the Scorpions then traveled to Boron to take on the Bobcats on Sept. 30th (no score reported): the JV Scorpions 1-0 overall while the Varsity Scorpions are 2-6 overall and 8th in the High Desert League when they travel to Calif. City to take on the Ravens on Oct. 5th then return home to play Kern Valley on Oct. 7th: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs left their corral and traveled to Lee Vining to take on the Tigers on Sept. 25th and came home with a loss by a final score of 3-0 then traveled to Baker to take on the Braves on Sept. 27th where they came home with another loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (8-25, 8-25 and 17-25) which puts the Mustangs at 0-9 overall and 7th in the High Desert League when they travel to Lone Pine on Oct. 4th then return home to play Immanuel Christian on Oct. 5th: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
ROSAMOND – According to MaxPreps, we now have all the scores from the previous matches the JV Roadrunners played; on Sept. 7th, the JV team hosted the Calif. City Ravens and came away with a win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (17-25 and 17-25), they then traveled to Antelope Valley to take the Antelopes on Sept. 8th and came home with a win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-6 and 25-21), the JV Runners then hosted the Frazier Mountain Falcons on Sept. 9th and came away from the match with a win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (13-25 and 20-25). The JV Runners then hosted the Boron Bobcats on Sept, 16th and came away with a win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (21-25 and 13-25): Player of the Match was Runners player Vanessa Ponce. They then won their home match against the Calif. City Ravens on Sept. 30th by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-10 and 25-19). The Varsity Runners hosted the Calif. City Ravens on Sept. 30th and came away with a loss by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (22-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-14 and 15-6); the JV team is 7-0 overall while the Varsity team is 9-5-1 overall and 2nd in the High Desert League when they travel to Frazier Mountain on Oct. 5th: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – The Warriors Varsity volleyball team traveled to Bakersfield Christian to take on the Eagles on Sept. 28th and came home with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (23-25, 18-25 and 20-25) Player of the Match was Eagles player #8 Ashley Herman. The Warriors then hosted the Golden Valley Bulldogs on Sept. 30th and came away from the match with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (17-25, 17-25 and 17-25) which puts the Varsity team at 11-6 overall and 2nd in the South Yosemite League when they take on West on Oct. 5th then Ridgeview on Oct. 7th: more scores and updates standings in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.