Hello there again sports fans, East Kern area high school spring sports are now in their seventh week (due to spring break for some area schools) and we're bringing you the latest scores and games on tap for the regular season from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats teams hosted Mammoth on March 29th; the girls won by a final score of 21-1 in 4 1/2 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 10-7 in 7 innings; the Bobcats then travel to Rosamond on April 1st; the girls came home with yet another win by a final score of 21-1 in 5 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 11-7 in 7 innings. The Bobcats then took on Frazier Mountain on April 5th and hosted Bishop Union on April 8th: scores for the April 5th and 8th games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Ravens Varsity teams hosted Mammoth on April 1st; the girls (no score reported at this time) and the boys lost by a final score of 13-2. The Ravens then hit the road to Bishop Union on April 5th then returned home to take on Kern Valley on April 8th: scores for the April 5th and 8th games in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions hosted Kern Valley on March 29th; the girls lost by a final score of 14-2 in 5 innings, the boys also lost by a final score of 20-1; both teams took on Bishop Union on April 1st (no score reported for either team at this time) then traveled to Mammoth on April 5th before returning home to play Rosamond on April 8th: scores for the April 5th and 8th games in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity girls played Lone Pine on March 31st (no score reported at this time); the boys took on Lone Pine on April 1st (no score reported at this time). The Mustang boys then took on Trona on April 5th and 12th; both teams hosted Calif. City on April 13th: scores for the April 5th game in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners hit the road to Bishop Union on March 29th; the girls lost by a final score of 7-5 in 6 1/2 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 3-1 in 6 1/2 innings. The Roadrunners then hosted Boron on April 1st; the girls lost by a final score of 21-1 in 5 innings and the boys won by a final score of 11-7 in 7 innings. The Roadrunners traveled to Kern Valley on April 5th then hosted Desert on April 8th: scores for the April 5th and 8th games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the JV girls and Varsity teams traveled to Golden Valley on March 30th; the JV girls won by a final score of 13-3 in 5 innings, the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 8-4 in 6 1/2 innings and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 12-3. The Varsity teams then played West on April 1st (no score for either team reported at this time). The Warriors JV girls and Varsity teams played Ridgeview at home on April 4th then traveled to Ridgeview on April 6th: scores for the April 4th and 6th games in our next report.
Commented