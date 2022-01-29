East Kern area schools have been back from winter break for couple of weeks now (so have we) and winter sports are starting to wind down their regular season games; due to COVID-19 and the Delta/Omincrom Variant, some of the games have been re-scheduled so, here's the latest scores and games on tap from the East Kern Soccer games and the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Boron Bobcats Varsity girls and boys hosted Rosamond on Jan. 6th; the boys came away with yet another loss by a final score of 13-0 (we reported the girls game last week); before both teams returned home to take on Calif. City on Jan. 18th; (re-scheduled for Feb. 10th) . The Bobcats took on Desert on Jan. 20th; the girls (no score reported at this time) and the boys lost by a final score of 8-1 (Scorpion #23 Isaiah Gamboa was named Player of the Game), the Bobcats took on Kern Valley on Jan. 25th, Mammoth on Jan. 27th and Bishop Union on Jan. 29th: scores for the Jan. 25th, Jan. 27th and Jan. 29th games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity girls and boys hosted Bishop Union on Jan. 11th; the girls lost by a final score of 10-1 and the boys won by a final score of 9-4; the Ravens then hosted Kern Valley on Jan. 13th; the girls tied the game by a final score of 1-1 and the boys lost by a final score of 7-5 before taking to the road to play Boron on Jan. 18th; (re-scheduled for Feb. 10th). The Ravens took on Rosamond on Jan. 20th; the girls lost by a final score of 3-1 (Rosamond #13 Alexy Finch was named Player of the Game) and the boys lost by a final score of 10-0; the Varsity boys played Desert on Jan. 25th and both teams took on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 27th : scores for the Jan. 25th and Jan. 27th games in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions traveled to Bishop Union on Jan. 6th; the girls came home with a loss by a final score of 13-1 and the boys also came home with a loss by a final score of 9-0. The Scorpions then hosted Mammoth on Jan. 11th; the girls (no score reported at this time) and the boys lost by a final score of 13-2 (Huskies #10 Dustin Galvan was named Player of the Game); both teams then took on Boron at home on Jan. 20th; the girls (no score at this time) and the boys won by a final score of 8-1 (#23 Isaiah Gamboa was named Player of the Game). The Scorpions took on Rosamond on Jan. 24th, Calif. City on Jan. 25th (Varsity boys) and both teams faced Kern Valley on Jan. 27th: scores for the Jan. 24th, Jan. 25th and Jan. 27th games in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Mustangs Varsity girls and boys took on Lucerne Valley on Jan. 14th (games re-scheduled for Jan. 28th); meet Desert Christian on Feb. 1st (their final game of the regular season) and the girls face off against Silver Valley in their final game of the regular season on Feb. 1st: scores for the Jan. 28th games in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners Varsity girls and boys traveled to Boron on Jan. 6th; the girls (we reported score last week) and the boys won by a final score of 13-0; both teams took on Mammoth at home on Jan. 13th, the girls came away from the game with a tie by a final score of 0-0 (#7 Burgundy Davison was name Player of the Game) and the boys won by a final score of 4-1 (Huskies player #12 Chris Galvan was named Player of the Game). The Roadrunners then hosted Calif. City on Jan. 20th; the girls won by a final score of 3-1 (#13 Alexy Finch was named Player of the Game) and the boys also won by a final score of 10-0. The Runners took on Desert on Jan. 24th then hosted Frazier Mountain on Jan. 25th, traveled to Bishop Union on Jan. 27th then hosted Kern Valley on Jan. 31st: scores for the Jan. 24th, Jan. 25th, Jan. 27th and Jan. 31st games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the Warriors JV boys played Independence on Jan. 6th and lost by a final score of 22-0, the Varsity boys played Garces Memorial on Jan. 11th and lost by a final score of 10-2 then the JV girls traveled to Bakersfield Christian on Jan. 18th; the JV girls (no score reported at this time). The Warriors Varsity boys and girls took on Golden Valley at home on Jan. 20th; the girls tied their game by a final score of 2-2 and the boys lost by a final score of 6-1. The Varsity boys hosted West on Jan. 25th and Ridgeview on Jan. 27th: scores for the Jan. 25th and Jan. 27th games in our next report.
