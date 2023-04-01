BORON - The first grade class at West Boron Elementary School got to enjoy their afternoon away from school; they toured two museums in Boron on March 23rd.
The class began at the Borax Visitors Center where the children were greeted by the volunteer docents then they were taken on a tour of the center. The volunteers showed the kids all different kinds of plant operations and the different types of equipment used for hauling the borax out of the ground and into the plant for processing. The kids were then guided outside where they took a short walk up a dirt road behind the center which gave them a birds eye view of the whole plant; including the open pit where the kids saw the haul trucks going to and coming from inside the pit.
After the class left the visitors center; they headed to the Twenty Mule Team Museum where museum President Jerry Gallegos, Vice President Mitch Naka'hiki and volunteer docent Dave were waiting for them.
The class was split into three groups; one group took a tour of the grounds with Mr. Naka'hiki one group was lead downstairs to guide Dave and the other group was with Mr. Gallegos. Jerry, Dave and Mitch each gave the kids some insight on the working of the Twenty Mule Team, the founding of the community of Boron and the start of the mining operations at the borax plant.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to thanks the Twenty Mule Team Museum and the Borax Visitors Center for allowing us to follow along on this tour; the West Boron Elementary School 1st graders want to thank Mr. Gallegos, Mr. Naka'hiki, the docents at the Borax Visitors Center, docent Dave and the rest of the people who were involved in making this such an exciting day for the kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.