The Boron Bobcats Varsity football team won their game against their rivals the Desert Scorpions when they traveled to Desert on Oct. 1st; here’s the latest scores and updated standings from around the world of Varsity football.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats Varsity football team traveled to Desert on Oct. 1st to take on their longtime rivals the Desert Scorpions and came home with big a win by a final score of 52-6 which puts the Bobcats at 3-3 overall and 2nd in the High Desert League when they take on the Rosamond Roadrunners for their Homecoming game on Oct. 8th: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – The Ravens Varsity football team lost their game against Mira Monte on Sept. 24th by a final score of 42-0, they also lost their game against the Bishop Union Broncos on Oct. 1st by a final score of 73-6 which puts the Ravens at 0-3 overall and 6th in the High Desert League when they travel to Kern Valley on Oct. 8th: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
DESERT – The Desert Scorpions Varsity football team hosted the Boron Bobcats on Oct. 1st and came away with a huge loss by a final score of 52-6 which puts the Scorpions at 0-3 overall and 5th in the High Desert League when they travel to Bishop Union to take on the Broncos on Oct. 8th: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs hosted Desert Christian on Oct. 1st (no score or standings reported); the Mustangs are scheduled to travel to Lone Pine on Oct. 8th then return home to take on the Trona Tornadoes on Oct. 22nd: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
ROSAMOND – The Roadrunners Varsity football team hosted the Kern Valley Broncs on Oct. 1st and came away with a loss by a final score of 33-6 which puts the Runners at 0-4 overall and 4th in the High Desert League when they travel to Boron on Oct. 8th: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – The Warriors JV football team hosted the Riverview Wolfpack on Sept. 30th and came away with a win by a final score of 51-12 which puts them at 4-2 overall when they take on Independence on Oct. 8th while the Varsity Warriors football team is 2-3 overall and 5th in the South Yosemite League when they also take on Independence on Oct. 8th: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
