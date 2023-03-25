Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, it's week 5 of the regular season (and what a week it's been) and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity team took on Legacy on March 14th (rained out), Hesperia Christian on March 16th (won by a final score of 9-0 in 6 1/2 innings), Desert on March 21st and Kern Valley on March 24th (weather and road conditions permitting); scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity team took on Mojave on March 14th and won by a final score of 23-4 in 5 innings, played Arvin on March 18th then took on Rosamond on March 21st, Desert on March 24th and Frazier Mountain (weather permitting and road conditions permitting) on March 28th; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions Varsity team took on Lone Pine on March 10th (rained out) and University Prep on March 14th; the ladies lost by a final score of 20-3. The Scorpions then took on Boron on March 21st and Calif. City on March 24th then Kern Valley (weather and road conditions permitting) on March 28th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustangs played Calif. City on March 14th and lost by a final score of 23-4 in 5 innings, South on March 17th (no score reported at this time) and Lee Vining (weather and road conditions permitting) on March 28th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity team played South on March 14th and won by a final score of 15-11 in 6 1/2 innings then took on Calif. City on March 21st, Frazier Mountain on March 24th (weather and road conditions permitting) and Bishop Union (weather and road conditions permitting) on March 28th before traveling to Bobcat country on March 31st; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors Varsity team took on Trona on March 13th (rained out), Highland on March 14th (no score reported at this time), South on March 16th (no score reported at this time), Liberty on March 17th (won by a final score of 20-6), North on March 23rd and hosted West on March 27th; scores in our next report.
