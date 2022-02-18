Mojave Desert News Sports Desk Soccer Scores and Final Standings
Seniors Honored at Senior Night
story by - Patti Orr
Well hello again everyone, the last of the regular season games have taken place and now that winter sports regular season is over, spring sports begin; here's the latest scores, final regular season standings and senior night honors from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats hosted Bishop Union (Boron Senior Night) on Feb. 8th; the girls lost by a final score of 11-0 and the boys also lost by a final score of 13-1; they then took on Frazier Mountain on Feb. 9th; the girls lost by a final score of 12-1 and the boys also lost by a final score of 4-1. The Bobcats took on Calif. City in their final game of the regular season on Feb. 10th; the girls lost by a final score of 13-0 and the boys also lost by a final score of 4-1. The Varsity girls finished their regular season at 0-17 overall and 8th in the High Desert League while the Varsity boys finished 0-16-1 overall and 8th in the High Desert League. We want to honor the Bobcat seniors; unfortunately, we don't have a list of the Varsity girls but here are the Varsity boys; #4, Rayden Singer, #6 Mykel McClendon, #18 Luis Pineda and #23 Devonte Lisk. Congratulations to the Bobcats for a well-played season.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Ravens hosted Rosamond on Feb. 7th; the girls tied their game by a final score of 1-1 and the boys lost by a final score of 3-0, they then traveled to Kern Valley on Feb. 8th; the girls won by a final score of 4-1 and the boys lost by a final score of 5-1; the Ravens returned home to play Boron on Feb. 10th (Ravens Senior Night and final game of the regular season); the girls won by a final score of 13-0 and the boys also won by a final score of 4-1. The Varsity girls finished their regular season at 8-9-2 overall and 4th in the High Desert while the Varsity boys finished their season at 4-15-3 overall and 6th in the High Desert. We want to honor the Ravens seniors and they are: the Varsity girls senior #3 Grace Anthony; the Varsity boy seniors are: #2 Nathaniel Camacho, #6 Duncan Robertson, #7 Baylian Gonzalez, #9 Warren Sanchez-Silva, #11, Jim Saucedo, #12 Marcos Blanco and #16 Osiel Gama. Congratulations to the Ravens for a well-played season.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions met Frazier Mountain on Feb. 7th; the girls lost by a final score of 5-0 and the boys also lost by a final score of 5-0, they then took on Rosamond on Feb. 8th; the girls came away with a loss by a final score of 7-0 and the boys came away with a loss by a final score of 5-2. The Scorpions held Senior Night in their final game of the regular season against Frazier Mountain on Feb. 10th; the girls lost by a final score of 4-1 and the boys also lost by final score of 5-2. The Varsity girls finished their regular season at 2-13 overall and 7th in the High Desert League while the Varsity boys finished their regular season at 2-13-1 overall and 7th in the High Desert League. We want to honor the Scorpions Varsity girls and boys seniors and they are: Varsity girls are; #6 Maddie Van Norden, #7 Clair Blakely, #8 Analysa Chavarria, #10 Karla Carrillo, #13 Natalie Lopez, #18 Kirshma Raj, #19 Hanna Ennis and #27 Piper Danks-Walline: the Varsity boy seniors are; #7 Elijah Breen, #9 Kaden Mason, #12, Scott Skochinsky, #14 Riley Powell, #16 Elisio Lopez, #17 Izick Ruiz, #23 Sebastian Gamboa, #24 Justin Helton and #25 Zander Bell. Congratulations to the Scorpions for a well-played season.
MOJAVE - As we reported last week; the Mustangs had a rough start to their season and in spite of all the challenges they faced, both teams came through like champs. The Mustang Varsity girls finished their regular season at 1-7 overall and didn't place in Freelance while the Varsity boys finished their regular season at 1-8 overall and 1st in the Hi-Lo League.We want to honor the Mustangs Varsity girls and boys seniors; the Varsity senior girls are; #1 Millie Salinas, #8 Odette Almendarez, # 16 Trinity Thomas, #17 Juanita Parra and #18 Zahira Mecina and the Varsity senior boys again are; #10 Gerardo Perez, #11 Francisco Montes, #13 Eduardo Hernandez, #18 Andrez Oceguera and #25 Rodrigo Padilla. Congratulations to the Mustangs for a well-played season in spite of all the obstacles. You did it!
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners took on Calif. City on Feb. 7th; the girls tied their game by a final score of 1-1 and the boys won by a final score of 3-0, they then hosted Desert (Rosamond Senior Night ) on Feb. 8th; the girls won by a final score of 7-0 and the boys won by a final score of 5-2; they then traveled for their final game of the regular season to Mammoth on Feb. 10th; the girls lost by a final score of 2-0 and the boys tied their game by a final score of 0-0. The Roadrunners Varsity girls finished their regular season at 8-5-2 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League while the Varsity boys finished their regular season at 14-4-3 overall and 1st in the High Desert League. We want to honor the Roadrunner seniors and they are: Varsity girls; #1 Ashlee Rosas, #4 Summer Barnum, #9 Kiara Atwell, #12 Kaya Cuellar, #18 Jasmine Martinez, #19 Prizma Ramirez, #20 Alyssa Bran and #22 Daisy Perez. The Varsity boys seniors are; #12 Jesus Perez, #15 Angel Murillo, #17 Alexander Ponce, #20 Arturo Reyes and #44 Roman Gordiano. Congratulations to the Roadrunners for a well-played season.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, Varsity teams took on Bakersfield Christian again at home on Feb. 7th; the girls lost by a final score of 5-1 and the boys also lost by a final score of 5-3, they then hosted Golden Valley (Warriors Senior Night) on Feb. 8th; the girls lost by a final score of 3-2 and the boys lost by a final score of 7-0 before heading to West for their final game of the regular season on Feb. 10th; the girls won by a final score of 2-1 and the boys (no score reported). The JV girls finished their season at 2-2 overall while the JV boys finished their season at 0-10-1 overall; the Varsity girls finished their regular season at 10-9-3 overall and 5th in the South Yosemite League while the Varsity boys finished their regular season at 0-20-1 overall and 6th in the South Yosemite League. We want to honor the Warriors seniors; the Varsity girls seniors are; #01 Tyller Hensler, #4 Emily Ecklind and #11 Lilian Ledezma. The Varsity boy seniors are; #4 Asessandro Li Manni, #6 Jesper Rosenvinge, #7 Ricky Rodriguez, #9 Gabriel Cardenas, #10 Brandon Zacarias, #11 Diego Hernandez and #19 Chris Strickhouser. Congratulations to the Warriors for a well-played season.
