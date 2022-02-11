Well, we're coming down to the last couple of games for the regular season as soccer is coming to a close and spring sports will soon begin; here's the latest scores standings and final regular season games on tap from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats traveled to Bishop Union on Jan. 29th; the girls came home with a loss by a final score of 11-0 and the boys lost by a final score of 10-2; both teams then took on Rosamond on Feb. 1st; the girls lost by a final score of 18-0 (Roadrunners #4 Summer Barnum was named Player of the Game) and the boys lost by a final score of 12-0. The Bobcats faced off against Frazier Mountain on Feb. 3rd; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 11-0 and the Varsity boys also lost by a final score of 2-1, the Bobcats then hosted Bishop Union (Boron Senior Night) on Feb. 8th before taking on Calif. City in their final game of the regular season on Feb. 10th: scores and regular season final standings in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Ravens hosted Mammoth on Feb 1st; the girls lost by a final score of 5-2 and the boys lost by a final score of 6-0 (Huskies #5 Alan Laguna was named Player of the Game). The Ravens then traveled to Bishop Union on Feb. 3rd; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 8-0 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 6-0. The Ravens then took on Kern Valley on Feb. 8th before returning home to play Boron on Feb. 10th (Ravens Senior Night and final game of the regular season): scores and final regular season standings in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions took on Bishop Union at home on Feb. 1st; the girls lost by a final score of 11-0 and the boys lost by a final score of 12-2 before traveling to Mammoth on Feb. 3rd; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 9-0 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 16-2. The Scorpions then met Frazier Mountain on Feb. 7th and Rosamond on Feb. 8th. The Scorpions held Senior Night in their final game of the regular season against Frazier Mountain on Feb. 10th: scores and regular season final standings in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Mustangs Varsity girls (in their final game of the regular season) and boys took on Lucerne Valley on Jan. 28th; the girls won by a final score of 3-1 and the boys won by a final score of 5-0 then the boys met Desert Christian on Feb. 1st; the boys tied their game by a final score of 3-3 to close out their regular season: the Varsity Mustang girls closed out their regular season at 1-7 overall and unfortunately didn't place in the Freelance League and the Varsity Mustang boys closed out their regular season at 1-8 overall and 1st in the Hi Lo League. Both teams had a rough start because of COVID but came through like champs. Congratulations to the Mustangs for a well-played season and we want to honor the Mustangs Seniors; we don't have the list of the senior girls but here are the senior boys: #10 Gerardo Perez, #11 Francisco Montes, #13 Eduardo Hernandez, #18 Andrez Oceguera and #25 Rodrigo Padilla.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity Roadrunners hosted Kern Valley on Jan. 31st; the girls won by a final score of 2-1 and the boys also won by a final score of 4-2, the Roadrunners met Boron on Feb. 1st; the girls won by a final score of 18-0 (Summer Barnum was named Player of the Game) and the boys also won by a final score of 12-0; the Varsity boys took on Frazier Mountain on Feb. 2nd and won by a final score of 1-0 then both teams hit the road to take on Kern Valley again on Feb. 3rd; the girls lost by a final score of 1-0 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 2-0. The Roadrunners then took in Desert (Rosamond Senior Night ) on Feb. 8th before traveling for the final game of the regular season to Mammoth on Feb. 10th: scores and final regular season standings in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity Warriors faced Independence on Jan. 31st; the girls lost by a final score of 4-0 and the boys also lost by a final score of 8-0: the JV and Varsity teams played Independence on Feb. 1st; the JV girls lost by a final score of 4-0, the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 6-0, the JV boys lost by a final score of 5-1 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 3-2. The JV teams played their final game of the regular season against Bakersfield Christian on Feb. 3rd; the JV girls lost by a final score of 1-0, the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 6-0, the JV boys tied their game by a final score of 1-1 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 3-0. The Varsity teams took on Bakersfield Christian again on Feb. 7th then hosted Golden Valley (Warriors Senior Night) on Feb. 8th before heading to West for their final game of the regular season on Feb. 10th : scores and final standings for the JV and Varsity teams in our next report.
