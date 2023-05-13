Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, we're in the final weeks of regular season play and we have the latest games in the race for the CIF Championship Playoff berths from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats headed to Rosamond on May 2nd and won by a final score of 15-2 in 7 innings, Frazier Mountain on May 5th (no score reported at this time) before hosting Bishop Union on May 9th (Senior Night) then took on Calif. City in their final game of the regular season on May 11th; scores and regular season standings in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity team took on Mammoth on May 2nd and came away with a win by a final score of 21-1 in 5 innings, Bishop Union on May 5th (no score reported at this time), host Kern Valley on May 9th and host Boron in their final game of the regular season on May 11th (Senior Night); scores and regular season standings in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions hosted Bishop Union on May 2nd and lost by a final score of 18-2 in 5 innings; they took on Mammoth on May 3rd and lost again by a final score of 17-14, took on Rosamond on May 9th and host Frazier Mountain in their final game of the regular season on May 11th (Senior Night); scores and regular season standings in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustangs took on Lee Vining in a double header on April 29th (updated scoring) ; the first game the Mustangs won by a final score of 18-3 and the second game, they won again by a final score of 20-2 in 3 innings. The girls hit the field against Lone Pine on May 2nd (Senior Night) and won again by a final score of 12-5 then took on Immanuel Christian in their final game of the regular season on May 11th. Unfortunately, we don't have a list of senior girls but we want to congratulate the seniors and the team for their back to back wins; scores and regular season standings in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners hosted Boron on May 2nd and lost by a final score of 15-2 in 7 innings, traveled to Kern Valley on May 5th and won by a final score of 12-5 in 7 innings, hit the field against Desert on May 9th; then took on Mammoth in a double header on May 11th in their final games of the regular season; scores and regular season standings in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Varsity team traveled to West on May 2nd and came home with a win by a final score of 15-3 in 5 innings; they then hosted West on May 4th and won again by a final score of 20-5 in 4 1/2 innings. The Warriors take on Highland on May 8th, Arvin on May 9th (Senior Night) hit the field against Arvin in a double-header for their final game of the regular season on May 11th; scores and regular season standings in our next report.
