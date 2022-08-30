Hello there again sports fans, well week two of East Kern high school volleyball has officially ended and as we begin week 3 and we have the latest scores from week two for the East Kern area volleyball teams from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk. The following are the results from week two high school volleyball games as we launch week 3.
BORON - the Bobcats JV and Varsity volleyball teams traveled to Vasquez on August 23rd; JV team came home with a loss by a final score of 2-0 in two sets (19-25 and 29-27) then returned home to play Lone Pine on Aug. 26th. The Bobcats Varsity volleyball team also traveled to Vasquez on August 23rd and came home with a loss by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (26-24, 20- 25, 22 25 and 22-25); the Varsity Bobcats then took on the Trona Tornadoes at home on August 24th and came away with the win by a final score of 3-0 in three sets (25-11, 25- 20 and 25-16); both teams took on Lone Pine at home on August 26th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (20-25, 20-25 and 14-25). The Bobcats then hosted Desert on Sept. 6th; scores from the Sept. 6th games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Varsity Ravens traveled to Lone Pine on August 23rd and came home with loss by a final score of 3-0 in three sets (11-25, 17-25 and 20-25). The JV Ravens took on McFarland on Aug. 23rd and came home with a loss by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (1-0 and 1-0); the Varsity team then traveled to Lone Pine on Aug. 25th and won by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-22, 25-23, 22-25 and 25-19) and Gorman Learning Charter-Santa Clarita on Aug. 30th before taking on Highland on August 31st; both teams returned home to take on Rosamond on Sept 6th; scores for the Aug. 30th and 31st games in our next report.
DESERT – The Varsity Scorpions traveled to Little Rock for their season opener on August 25th and came home with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (16-25, 19-25 and 24-26) Player of the Match was Little Rock #52 Kayla Portillo; the Varsity team traveled to Bobcat Country to play on Sept. 6th while the JV team takes on Antelope Valley in their season opener on Sept. 7th at home; scores from these games in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs Varsity team started their season at home against Antelope Valley on Sept. 2nd at the Mustang Corral then host Baker on Sept. 6th; scores for these games in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners JV team played in the Antelope Valley tournament on August 20th; they took on Vasquez in the first match where they won by final score of 2-1 in three sets (25- 20, 21- 25, and 12- 15), the JV team then played Lancaster in the second heat (no score reported at this time): the Roadrunners Varsity team took on Antelope Valley in their season opener on August 22nd and won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (10-25, 24-26 and 20-25), Player of the Match was #27 Madison Moore; the Varsity Runners then took on Little Rock on August 23rd and won by a final score of 3-0 in three sets (13-25, 8-25 and 14-25) Player of the Match was Little Rock Player #1 Carlita Spears. The Roadrunners hosted Eastside on August 25th where the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team came away with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (20-25, 14-25 and 18-25); both teams then took on Vasquez at home on Aug 26th; the JV team won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-19 and 25-13) and the Varsity team won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-18, 25-15 and 25-13). The Roadrunners then played Paraclete on Aug. 31st and South on Sept. 1st; scores for games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - The JV Warriors played in a neutral tournament on August 19th; in the first match, they took on Bakersfield and won by a final score of 2-0 in two sets 19-21 and 16-21; in the second match, they played Stockdale and won again by a final score of 2-0 in two sets 15-21 and 18-21 and in the final game of the day was played against Mira Monte where they won yet again by a final score of 2-0 in two sets 18-21 and 12-21. On August 20th, the JV team took on Liberty and tied the first match by a final score of 1 to 1 in two sets (20-21 and 21-14); they then took on Arvin in the second match and won by a final score of 2-0 in two sets (16-21 and 16-21), the final game of the day was played against Centennial where they lost by a final score of 2-0 in two sets (21-6 and 21-5). The JV and Varsity teams then took on Bakersfield on August 23rd; the JV team came away with yet another win by a final score of 2-1 in three sets (25-18, 27-29 and 15-9); the Varsity team also came away with the win by a final score of 3-0 in three sets; (25-17, 25-22 and 25-18). The Warriors took on Stockdale again on August 25th; the JV team lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (12-25 and 11-25) and Varsity also lost by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 22-25 and 12-15); then both teams traveled to Chavez on Aug. 30th and Wasco on Sept. 1st; scores from these games in our next report.
