Well, the regular seasons of volleyball and football have officially ended with the beginning of the CIF Central Section Division playoffs in the East Kern County area. Here’s the latest including Central Section Division standings from all the East Kern area teams.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats Varsity volleyball team finished in 5th place in the High Desert Central Section Division V standings with 5 wins and 8 losses; while the Bobcats Varsity football team finished 2nd in the Central Section Division V standings and gave them the home field first-round advantage of the CIF playoffs against the Orosi Cardinals on Nov. 5th. The Bobcats came away from the game with a by a final score of 32-17; the Bobcats take on Shafter in the second round of play-offs on Nov. 12th; scores in our next report.
Calif. City – The Varsity Ravens volleyball team finished 6th in the Central Section Division V standings with 4 wins and 9 losses. The Ravens Varsity football team finished 6th in the Central Section Division V standings with 0 wins and 3 losses.
Desert – The Desert Scorpions Varsity volleyball team finished 8th in the Central Section Division V standings with 0 wins and 11 losses; the Varsity Scorpions football team finished 5th in the Central Section Division V standings with 0 wins and 3 losses.
Rosamond – The Runners Varsity volleyball team finished 3rd in the Central Section Division V standings with 8 wins and 3 losses which took them to the first round of the CIF playoffs in Baker. The Runners won the first-round match by a final score of 3-1 then moved on to host Wasco in the second round where they lost by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-15, 25-27, 25-22 and 25-18) which ended their bid for the championship. Congratulations goes to the Runners for making the first and second round playoffs. The Runners Varsity football team came in 4th in the Central Section Division V standings with 2 wins and 2 losses.
TEHACHAPI - The Warriors Varsity volleyball team took 2nd place in the South Yosemite League which gave them a trip to the first round of the CIF playoffs; the Warriors hosted Nipomo in the first round and lost by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-14, 25-15 and 25-15) which ended their bid for the championship. The Warriors Varsity football team finished 3rd in the South Yosemite League which gave them the home field advantage when they took on Bishop Union in the first round of the CIF playoffs on Nov. 5th; the Warriors came away from the game with a by a final score of 28-14; the Warriors take on Roosevelt in the second game of the play-offs on Nov. 12th; scores in our next report.
The Mojave Desert News would like to congratulate all the area teams for a very well-played football/volleyball regular season; we wish all of you the best of luck in all your endeavors.
